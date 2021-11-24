So Here's How Sex And The City Handles Samantha's Absence -- And Planned Return!

For months Sex And The City fans have been trying to work out how the revival of the show is going to write off one of its core four. Kim Cattrall refused to reprise her role and will not be a part of And Just Like That… But where is Samantha Jones??

We were assured recently that show runners had not killed off the fan fave out of spite. Thank goodness! Now once again a highly placed source in production is spilling all to DailyMail.com.

MILD SPOILERS AHEAD

At the start of the show, says the insider, Samantha’s character has moved to London! The source explains:

“We couldn’t have Samantha roaming around New York City and not have the other women (Charlotte and Miranda) not interacting with her. It just wouldn’t have made sense.”

That makes sense. Sarah Jessica Parker and the other producers have made a big deal about how people move in and out of your life over time, but considering the bond these four ladies shared over the years, it wouldn’t make sense that they grew apart while living a few blocks away But put the Atlantic Ocean between them? Then we get it.

(Also, can we just say, we would LOVE to watch that spinoff! Kind of like a sexier Ted Lasso!)

Why London specifically? Well, with her career in PR, she has to be in a huge city. Why not El Lay?

“Sending her to Los Angeles wasn’t an option as we’d done that in the first movie, so having her character based in London really was the perfect way to keep her alive and explain her absence. Viewers will learn that she is thriving in England even though she has fallen out with Carrie.”

Yep, it isn’t just an ocean between her and Carrie. No, as we recently learned, mirroring the IRL feud between Kim and SJP, those two will have a new history of problems stemming from Carrie firing Samantha as her publicist.

However, the source is now addressing those rumors that HBO Max, SJP, and the other producers are driving hard to get Kim back for Season 2, saying:

“Carrie is the one who has the tough time without Samantha and by the end of And Just Like That you’ll see Carrie extend the olive branch and try and rekindle the friendship.”

Ooh, exciting! The source doubles down that everyone — everyone — wants Kim back:

“We have high hopes that by the time we begin filming the second season, Kim will have joined the show and Samantha Jones can make a triumphant return to the big apple. We want Kim back. She was missed on set. We all understand why she feels the way she does. We get it. We just want her to come back for future seasons.”

The source says AJLT — nope, not getting used to that — has been a “special project to film” and thinks it “can go on for many many years and we’d love for Kim to be a part of it.”

We hope the olive branch works, and the ladies can reunite as friends! But in the end if Kim doesn’t want to do any more seasons of the show, we just hope she’s happy and fulfilled — and given the chance to slay — in her other endeavors.

[Image via HBO Max.]