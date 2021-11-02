Sex And The City Source Confirms Samantha Jones Is NOT Dead And Gives A BIG Clue About Who Might Be…

Samantha Jones fans, rejoice!

A Sex and the City insider is now confirming that the character played by Kim Cattrall is NOT dead. Instead, it sounds like executives are pushing hard to get her to return for Season 2!

On Tuesday, a source spoke with DailyMail.com to explain all about Samantha’s presence on the upcoming series And Just Like That…, even though the actress who plays her neglected to participate in the revival after having a falling out with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker.

According to the insider, not only has Samantha not been killed off, but producers are hoping — and tentatively planning — for her to be a huge part of the next season (which hasn’t been officially announced yet). They shared:

“We’ll announce eventually that the show will have a second season. This isn’t a one-off, this will be a series. It will be quite a while between the first and second series as Sarah Jessica Parker has a busy schedule and we have a lot of work to do to get Kim Cattrall back.”

Hmmm… Kim’s seemed pretty firm in her decision to avoid the new series, but this sure sounds like the crew are hopeful that’ll change. The confidant added:

“We all miss Kim and we hope she comes back for the second season – the door will never close on her, she is an important part of the franchise.”

Keeping it classy!

As for how the new HBO Max show will handle her departure, the insider explained:

“We get into her absence very quickly.”

Oh, and that falling out we mentioned between Cattrall and SJP? Well, that inspired Jones’ exit! The source noted:

“Viewers will learn that Samantha and Carrie have fallen out over Carrie firing Samantha as her publicist and that they no longer talk. This effectively ends their personal relationship. You’ll see as the series progresses over the 10 episodes that Carrie misses her friend and wants to repair the relationship. In the words of Oscar Wilde, life imitates art.”

Wow! We wonder how Kim will feel about her baggage with the Hocus Pocus alum being turned into entertainment?? Kinda seems like a tricky way to entice someone back to the franchise! Instead of musing on that, the source reiterated:

“On set, Kim has been missed by everyone. The cast and crew love her and hope she returns.”

As for how filming has been going, the confidant chatted about how fun and challenging it has been to tape the show in NYC with all the fan craze, telling the outlet:

“We’ve been delighted with the fan response, but it does make filming in New York City difficult because so many people show up on the street to catch a glimpse of the women as they are filming.”

Part of this difficulty is making sure not everything gets spoiled in paparazzi photos. So far, we’ve already learned that SJP’s Carrie Bradshaw is kissing a new man (co-star Jon Tenney, whose character has yet to be revealed). There were also those pics with most of the cast at the funeral of a major character. Naturally, fans wondered if that might have been Jones put to rest. Now?? Well… this is what the source had to say:

“We need a few surprises, so viewers will have to tune in to learn if Big is dead or if Carrie broke up with him.”

And this (!!!!):

“It’s hard to keep secrets but the scenes we shot with SJP and Jon Tenney that the paparazzi captured should give everyone a BIG hint as to what has happened there.”

Uh, oh… Fans have already speculated that Mr. Big (AKA Chris Noth’s character) might have been the beloved star killed off the series. Looks like this is still a possibility. Or she just divorced him, like a script reveal teased (though, series have been known to film multiple storylines to keep people guessing).

Does it explain those Paris pictures? Or how in love Carrie and Big looked in the teaser? NOT AT ALL. But we suppose that’s how the streamer is trying to get us to tune in. LOLz!

Speaking of, And Just Like That’s premiere is just around the corner. The insider announced that the cast and crew are in the “very final stages” of filming. Production sources also suggested the first three episodes will all drop on the show’s premiere date next month, though they added:

“At this present moment the first three episodes are being frantically edited as we plan on dropping them when the show launches in December, but remember this can always change!”

Sources also gushed about how “impressed” everyone has been with Parker and director Michael Patrick King who are “hyper-focused on making this show a success.”

“They are staying true to the original series and the movies, but they do incorporate many new characters who are sexy, fun, and most importantly a reflection of New York’s diverse population. Fans will love the new additions.”

All this is certainly getting us excited to see those first episodes!! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you think there’s a chance Kim would ever return?? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

