Shade Or No Shade?? Kim Cattrall Whips SATC Fans Into Frenzy With New 'Co-Star' Quip!

We don’t know who is going to die in the Sex And The City revival, but we know what’s going to live forever — the feud between Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker!

Kim infamously refused to come back and reprise her role as Samantha Jones, first for a third SATC movie and now for the HBO Max series — and she did not sugarcoat the reason either.

While she began by saying she just didn’t want to do it, that only escalated as the years went on — especially as various stars claimed her decision was really over money (i.e. the pay disparity between her and Sarah). It culminated a couple years ago when Kim lost her brother, and SJP reached out to give her condolences — and got a face full of salt back, as her former co-star blasted:

“My Mom asked me today “When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?” Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

Wow. So it was with that — and the whole history of their feud — in mind that SATC fans read Kim’s latest Instagram post as another jab at her former TV bestie.

The post itself seems innocent enough. The now-64-year-old shared a quick vid of her interaction with a canine co-star named Pixel from her show Sensitive Skin. She captioned the cute clip:

“When your co-star is a real dog”

The timing of the throwback had everyone thinking she meant the message about a different co-star. After all, Sensitive Skin hasn’t aired in five years; And Just Like That…, on the other hand, is getting tons of press right now as production continues all around New York City and leaks tease shocking twists for the beloved characters.

Not to mention, it wouldn’t be the first time Kim expertly served some subtle shade.

A few fans wondered out loud whether this was intended as a ding on SJP:

“I’m sensing a little shade here?” “the shade ” “Teasing ” “Is this shade?”

Others followers just assumed it, we guess — and automatically threw their support behind her in the ongoing Bradshaw-Jones War!

“The costar you deserve!” “I love you more than the rest of them” “We will really miss you on new the Sex and the City. You made that show ” “TEAM SAMANTHA THE HOTTEST IN NYC “

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers and SATC stans? Was Kim shading SJP, implying her most famous co-star was also a dog? Or just sharing a sweet memory, tainted yet again by the feud that will never end??

[Image via Joseph Marzullo/BBC/WENN/Kim Cattrall/Instagram.]