NYC Sex Worker Sentenced To 30 Years For Fatally Drugging 4 Men

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A sex worker has been sentenced to 30 years behind bars for distributing drugs that lead to the deaths of four people.

According to reports, Angelina Barini (above) confessed to distributing drugs laced with fentanyl and the date-rape drug GBL between July and August 2019.

Prosecutors said the sex worker gave drugs to her clients as part of a plan to “incapacitate and rob them,” court records alleged. One victim was given fentanyl-laced drugs at an Astoria motel on July 4, and was found dead later that day. Two other men died of drug overdoses in Woodside and College Point.

Related: Amber Heard Was ‘Uncooperative’ During Domestic Violence Call

The 43-year-old was accused of drugging Andrea Zamperoni, the head chef of Italian restaurant Cipriani Dolpi, with GBL on August 18, 2019. Prosecutors alleged that Barini and her ex-boyfriend, Leslie Lescano, lured him to a seedy room before Zamperoni was drugged; he then lost consciousness and died on the motel room floor.

The sex worker allegedly searched the internet to see if she could find any reports about his disappearance. Meanwhile, a complaint had been filed by Zamperoni’s mom after he failed to call his family in Italy and never showed up for work.

The chef’s body was found days later in a garbage bin wrapped in bleach-stained sheets, police said. Per the court docs, officers smelled a “strong odor, consistent with the smell of a dead body and burning incense,” and claimed they had spotted a “human foot” sticking out of the garbage can.

Officers questioned Barini days after the chef was killed. She pleaded guilty to two counts of distributing narcotics that caused the deaths of a person, one count of distributing fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine, and one count of conspiring to distribute gamma-butyrolactone.

The sex worker’s older sister, Sally, told the New York Post that Barini is planning to appeal her sentencing. She said her sister’s sentence was a “little harsh,” musing:

“They weren’t saints. They went with her. They wanted to party and they wanted to do drugs with her and have sex. It wasn’t like she put a gun to somebody’s head and forced them to go with her.”

Sally claimed Barini is a drug addict, but Judge Brian Cogan said:

“There is no level of disadvantage of being raised that can mitigate what you did here. Drug addiction or no drug addiction, something has to kick in.”

So much awfulness. Our hearts go out to the victims’ loved ones.

[Image via Facebook]