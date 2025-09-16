Shailene Woodley & That Emily In Paris Star Are DONE!

Shailene Woodley is no longer seeing Lucas Bravo.

The famed actress and the dude who is perhaps best known to the world for his high-profile turn on Emily In Paris have split up, according to a source.

The insider who first revealed the news did so to People on Monday afternoon. They explained the pair — who first stepped out together in Paris (of course) way back in March — have opted to go their separate ways.

There’s no word quite yet on why the two split up, but it’s an interesting move if only because the duo did make a deal about going Instagram official with each other a few months back. But all their shared photos are GONE from their respective IG pages now — so you know this breakup is the real thing. Ugh!

Bravo took down a series of photos of the pair from a trip they took to Slab City, California back on the final day of April, which had been his first pics posted with the 33-year-old actress.

Meanwhile, Shailene has culled all her IG posts from the end of January through the very end of August. And that wipe-out includes the stuff she had up with the 37-year-old actor, like an early May image of Bravo at Disneyland‘s Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge park in celebration of Star Wars Day on May the 4th.

Per that same People source, the pair was last seen spending time together as recently as August 4. No word on when this split actually occurred between then and now, but it sure sounds (and looks) like things are kaput.

Sad day! Sending our best wishes to both of them as they move on.

