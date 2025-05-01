Shailene Woodley & Emily In Paris Star Lucas Bravo Are Now Instagram Official! LOOK!

Shailene Woodley and Lucas Bravo are hard launching their relationship!

Weeks after the couple were spotted out together for the first time, they made their romance Instagram official! The Emily in Paris star took to the platform on Wednesday to post photos from their trip to Slab City, California, where he showed off the God Is Love art project on Salvation Mountain. However, there were also some loved-up photos with Shailene in between!

The post included sweet shots of the two holding hands while walking through the desert, posing for a selfie while sitting in the grass wearing matching cowboy hats, and grinning at the camera with SOFI TUKKER musician Sophie Hawley-Weld. There’s even a video of them heading into a concert with friends before it cuts to the Big Little Lies actress making a face at the camera. So cute! Lucas kept the caption simple, writing:

“Howdy Slab City”

Ch-ch-check out the hard launch (below):

Aww!!

It looks like Lucas and Shailene are having a great time together so far! Hopefully, he keeps giving us all peeks into their romance moving forward! What are your reactions to the pics, Perezcious readers? Share ’em in the comments!

[Image via Lucas Bravo/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]