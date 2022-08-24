Shakira 'Said To Be Furious' After Ex Gerard Piqué's Rumored New GF Allegedly Posts & Deletes Taunting Video!!

Shakira is reportedly very upset after new clips went viral online seeming to show ex Gerard Piqué getting cozy with his rumored new girlfriend!

Of course, the pop princess split up from the soccer star after infidelity reports earlier this summer. But now, things have taken a turn, and it seems Piqué is back on the market with a much younger woman — much to Shakira’s chagrin! So, this all stared a few days ago. This past weekend, a man appearing to be the 35-year-old Barcelona-based footballer was seen sharing a kiss with a younger woman at the Summerfest Cerdanya festival in Spain.

Fans quickly identified Piqué at the event, and also connected the dots on the apparent identity of his rumored new partner: 23-year-old public relations student Clara Chia Marti! The Spanish-language news outlet Socialite appears to have been first to report the festival fling. You can see this past weekend’s festival sighting HERE. But things got really interesting a couple days later!!

Earlier this week, an Instagram video went viral showing Chia Marti dressed in a form-fitting black bikini. The clip has since been deleted, but according to DailyMail.com, the younger woman can be seen in it dancing in front of a mirror. And it’s what she’s dancing to that really drew attention: Clara is shaking it to Shakira’s new single Te Felicito!

Uh-oh!!!

You can see screenshots of the video (below):

Ohhhhhhhh boy. You can see a screengrab of the video loop itself in the British outlet’s report HERE.

The sourcing of the song is unclear. Since the video was scrapped, the news org wonders if it could be an altered fan account clip with Shakira’s music overlaid after the fact (and not by Chia Marti) meant solely to stir up drama. (Well, it’s working! LOLz!) Others are alleging the younger woman is the one taunting Shakira with the song clip!!

As the outlet notes, the video was later deleted. In fact, the young 20-something entire Instagram presence appears to have been deleted!! She first went private for a few days after the Piqué outing pic popped up. But as of Wednesday morning, her account with its 56,000 followers is GONE!! Still, fans were pissed at the apparent video dig at the Hips Don’t Lie singer. Here are some of the reactions posted prior to the vid’s disappearance:

“There you see what is a provocative and disrespectful.” “And dare you be so bold as to put Shakira’s song on it.” “Awwww how cute someone is trying to get attention I get it… Must be pretty tough living under Shakira’s shadow no?”

Ouch!

Shakira’s POV is a rough one. The outlet reports she is “said to be furious” about the existence of the Chia Marti video. So whether it’s truly taunting or not, and whether Clara actually posted the song herself, it would seem the Colombian singer got its message loud and clear. Ugh!

We are learning more about Clara, now, too. According to The Sun, she works in the public relations office of Piqué’s company Kosmos. Not a great start… An insider spoke about how she and the football superstar reportedly first got together:

“Gerard and Clara have been seeing each other for months. She is a student who also works for him in his office, organizing events. They have been keeping quiet about their relationship but those around them all know what is happening.”

Wait, “for months”?! How many months?? So what’s the timeline on this relationship exactly?? Sketchy AF!

It would seem the Instagram deletion was very much planned, too. The Sun further reported how Gerard’s team has allegedly been working to wipe Clara’s presence from social media to prevent drama from blowing up even more than it already has:

“People have been helping him keep the romance hush-hush and have wiped Clara’s social media accounts so people can’t find photos of her. That alone makes his mates think he is actually quite serious about being with her.”

Yeah, well, it’s too late for that now! LOLz! The DailyMail.com report added more insight to this tense situation, too. A confidant reported further on Shakira’s alleged mindset about Gerard having moved on so quickly:

“[Shakira] is very angry at seeing the father of her children with his girlfriend in public.”

So soon after the ex-couple first split up, too… And even worse if this ‘ship has been happening “for months,” as that one insider claimed. Gotta be tough!! Reactions, Perezcious readers??

