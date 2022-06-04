Shakira & Gerard Piqué Confirm Split Amid Cheating Allegations!

It’s official. Shakira and Gerard Piqué are going their separate ways after 11 years together.

According to People, the 45-year-old singing sensation and the soccer player announced in a joint statement on Saturday that they have decided to call it quits. The now-former couple said:

“We regret to confirm that we are separating. We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect.”

The breakup comes just days after rumors started circulating from Spanish outlet El Periodico, which claimed that Shakira caught Gerard in bed with another woman and thus kicked him out of their home. Yikes! He reportedly has been living in his old bachelor pad in Barcelona and away from the Hips Don’t Lie artists and their two sons – 9-year-old Milan and 7-year-old Sasha – for several weeks now. Insider Laura Fa told the outlet:

“The singer has caught him with another and they are going to separate.”

Speculation then continued to run rampant after people noticed that her latest single Te Felicito, released in April (which is also right around the time she stopped posting pictures with Gerard on social media), seemingly hinted at the scandal. The lyrics said:

“I broke into pieces to complete you. They warned me, but I didn’t listen. I realized that everything which is yours is fake. That was the straw that broke the camel’s back. Don’t tell me you’re sorry, it feels sincere, but I know you well and I know you lie. Congratulations, nice performance.”

Damn!!! She did not hold back on her feelings there…

Neither Shakira nor Gerard has addressed whether or not the alleged infidelity is true – but we cannot deny that those lines are pretty telling about what may have gone down between them! However, she did take to Twitter on Saturday morning around when the split news dropped to share a picture of herself kissing her father on the cheek, saying:

“Guys, I’m getting a lot of messages of concern that I was seen in an ambulance in Barcelona recently. I just wanted to let you know that those photos are from last weekend (the 28th), when my dad unfortunately had a bad fall and I accompanied him in an ambulance to the hospital where he is recovering now.”

Oh no! This has certainly been a difficult time for Shakira.

As you may know, she and Gerard first met in 2010 while filming the music video for her song Waka Waka (This Time For Africa) and later went public with their relationship in 2011. Although the two kept their romance relatively private over the last 11 years, she appeared on the Planet Weirdo with Holly H podcast in February, where she may have first hinted there was troubling brewing on the horizon! The Whenever hitmaker shared at the time that they often did not see to eye when it came to punctuality, which often brought on some arguments:

“My poor husband, slash boyfriend, slash baby daddy, whatever you want to call him, he has to wait up for me so long. He’s tired of waiting up. ‘Cause Colombian time is not the same as Catalonian time, Spanish time.”

Are you shocked that Shakira and Gerard split, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Shakira/Instagram]