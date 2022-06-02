Shakira Reportedly Splitting From Longtime Partner Gerard Piqué After Catching Him In Bed With Another Woman!

It appears to be the end of the road for Shakira and her longtime partner Gerard Piqué.

According to new reports from Spanish outlet El Periodico, the Colombian singer caught her beau in bed with another woman! Uh-oh!! Unsurprisingly, Shakira reportedly kicked the soccer player out of the family home and he has since been living alone in his old apartment in Barcelona for several weeks. Source Laura Fa told the outlet:

“The singer has caught him with another and they are going to separate.”

Oh, wow! So it’s really over??

While neither star has addressed the cheating rumors yet, Fa seems confident that they will soon break up. During the Mamarazzis podcast earlier this week, the confidant declared that the musician had become aware of the alleged affair — meaning the end of the relationship:

“That is why he would have made the decision to separate. That is so. It has happened. That is why there is distance. Perhaps there is nothing left, but that [infidelity] has passed.”

Meanwhile, El Periodico journalist Emilio Pérez de Rozas reported that the FC Barcelona defender “spends nights and days” in his bachelor pad, while Fa and insider Lorena Vázquez claim his behavior has become “unleashed” and “out of control.” They went on claim that he’s been hitting up nightclubs regularly, alongside his 22-year-old teammate Riqui Puig — where he “has been seen accompanied by other women.” Laura continued:

“The word ‘unleashed’ is the one that has come to us the most.”

His teammates are also supposedly growing skeptical of his new habits, specifically his partying ways. Vázquez added that he’ll usually stay out “until two and three in the morning” on his “night outings,” explaining:

“[His friends] found it strange that he went to bed so late considering that he had training the next day.”

Shakira and Gerard have been together since 2011, sharing children Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.We have to imagine this stings even more considering the Zootopia alum has been incredibly supportive of the 35-year-old and his achievements, often boasting about him on social media. So, the fact that Gerard is now allegedly hooking up with other women is definitely shocking!!

While Shakira hasn’t outright addressed the split speculation, the sources now believe she may have hinted at the scandal in her new song Te congratulations. In the track, that was released in April (around the time she stopped posting photos with Gerard on her social media feed), the 45-year-old belts:

“I broke into pieces to complete you. They warned me, but I didn’t listen. I realized that everything which is yours is fake. That was the straw that broke the camel’s back. Don’t tell me you’re sorry, it feels sincere, but I know you well and I know you lie. Congratulations, nice performance.”

On those emotional lyrics, Laura shared:

“The lyrics are spiteful.”

Yup, that’s definitely one word for them! Similarly, on Mother’s Day, she shared a photo of her son’s kissing her cheeks, musing:

“With one kiss they can cure it all and make it worth your while to keep fighting for them. Happy Mother’s Day!”

Cure it all? Fighting for them?? Hmm. That definitely has us thinking she could be having issues in her personal life.

Sharika has also been seen jet-setting to Ibiza twice last month, bringing along her children but not her boyfriend. Reflecting on photos of the trips, Fa continued:

“In the pictures, she looked sad.”

We wouldn’t blame her for being sad! If this alleged infidelity is true, then that is absolutely heartbreaking for her and her family! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

