Shakira's Lawyer Blames Gerard Piqué For Her Tax Troubles With Shady Statement!

After putting her controversial tax fraud case to bed on Monday by opting to settle on the FIRST day of her Barcelona trial — a decision that cost the equivalent to $7.5 million USD, but helps her to avoid prison time — her attorney is giving his two cents!

While appearing on a Catalan radio station to mull over the Hips Don’t Lie singer’s legal troubles, Pau Molins suggested his client would have been better off with someone else rather than Gerard Piqué! He said:

“Shakira’s infatuation has cost her 120 million euros. If she had fallen in love with Sergio Ramos instead of Gerard Piqué, it would have cost her a lot less.”

Pau’s point? Sergio lives in Madrid, where residents don’t have to pay wealth taxes, but Shakira lived in Catalonia with Gerard, where residents DO — and that’s exactly what she was accused of not paying. Molins added:

“They go on about the equality of all Spaniards, but it turns out that if you’re resident in Catalonia you can go to jail for a crime they couldn’t imprison you for in Madrid, even if you’re doing the same thing, because there is no wealth tax.”

Huh. He went on to theorize they would have won the case had Shakira not settled, but as she said in her statement, she wanted to “finally resolve this matter with the best interest of [her] kids at heart who do not want to see their mom sacrifice her personal well-being in this fight.”

However, Molins still argues:

“With international artists, it’s very difficult. Where do they live if they spend all their lives traveling? In 2011 Shakira did a world tour and visited 74 countries. It’s very complicated to determine where they should pay their taxes.”

Well, if she didn’t fall for Gerard, she could have ALSO saved a heartbreak… But then she wouldn’t have her two boys, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7, so we’re sure the momma doesn’t have any regrets!

