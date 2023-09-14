Shakira Teases Shady New Song -- Yep, About Gerard Pique!

Shakira is still coming for you, Gerard Pique!

At the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, the 46-year-old dished to The US Sun about her upcoming new song — and it sounds spicy as hell! The track is called The Boss, which is seemingly a nod to a nickname her ex’s friends gave her because she didn’t hang out with them during the duration of their relationship. His friends apparently thought she had some “bad character” and started referring to her as La Patron. Considering Gerard’s cheating scandal, it’s ironic they thought SHE was the one with bad character…

The Hips Don’t Lie songstress is reclaiming that name, though! You go, girl!

Later during the VMAs, Shakira took aim at her Spanish footballer ex again, by performing her Bizarrap collab Out of Your League during her magical 10-minute medley of songs. The diss track throws some serious punches at Gerard and his new super young girlfriend Clara Chia Marti, with the translated lyrics reading:

“I’m worth two of 22 [year old] / You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo / You traded a Rolex for a Casio / You’re going fast, slow down / Lots of time at the gym, but your brain needs some work too”

Damn!

Ch-ch-check out the full performance (below):

If her first diss track came for her ex THAT hard, we can’t imagine what the second one is gonna bring! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

[Image via MTV/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]