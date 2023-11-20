Shakira Settles Tax Fraud Case On First Day Of Trial By Paying MASSIVE Fine To Avoid Possible Prison Time!

Shakira is avoiding the possibility of prison time in her tax fraud dispute involving the nation of Spain!

On Monday, the first day of the Colombian-born singer’s tax fraud trial began in Barcelona. But before things could really get going on the allegations that she supposedly skipped out on paying taxes to Spain while living there in the 2010s, everything came to a screeching halt! Because Shakira settled things up ASAP!

Related: Shakira Fans Roast Gerard Piqué For Falling Into Stage Hole! Oops!!

Per the BBC, the New York Times, and others, the 46-year-old singer cut a deal with Spanish prosecutors to end the mess and avoid any possible prison time if she were to have been found guilty. According to those outlets, the deal is pretty steep in terms of a payday for Spain: Shakira gets a three-year suspended sentence and a fine equivalent to $7.5 million USD. That’s a LOT of coin!!

Still, for Shakira, it was clearly worth it. The prosecution against her is over now, with no chance of being found guilty or going to prison for supposedly failing to pay those income taxes between 2012 and 2014. She had been facing up to eight years in prison on the charge — and as much as a $26 million fine — if found guilty. So, when compared to what might have happened in court, she definitely got off a little easier, we suppose.

The Hips Don’t Lie singer released a statement about the settlement on Monday, too. Obtained by People and others, the singer claimed in the statement that she chose to settle in the best interests of her children — sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7 — who she shares with soccer star ex Gerard Piqué. The sexy singer stated:

“While I was determined to defend my innocence in a trial that my lawyers were confident would have ruled in my favor, I have made the decision to finally resolve this matter with the best interest of my kids at heart who do not want to see their mom sacrifice her personal well-being in this fight.”

She went on:

“I need to move past the stress and emotional toll of the last several years and focus on the things I love — my kids and all the opportunities to come in my career, including my upcoming world tour and my new album, both of which I am extremely excited about. I admire tremendously those who have fought these injustices to the end, but for me, today, winning is getting my time back for my kids and my career.”

And she also strongly maintained her innocence on the tax fraud allegations:

“Throughout my career, I have always strived to do what’s right and set a positive example for others. … [Authorities in Spain] pursued a case against me as they have against many professional athletes and other high-profile individuals, draining those people’s energy, time, and tranquility for years at a time.”

Wow! Those are some strong words about what was supposedly going on behind the scenes! But regardless of whatever really happened a decade ago, it’s all over now. Shakira has settled up, and she’s ready to move on! Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

[Image via MEGA/WENN]