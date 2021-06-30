Shakira Blames Her Mother-In-Law For WORST Haircut Of Her Life!

Happens to the best of us!

Shakira took a trip down memory lane on Tuesday in British Vogue’s Life in Looks YouTube series… only to be startled by a haunted haircut of her past!

While things started on a positive note by reminiscing on a 2000 Latin Grammy Awards outfit, the interview took a drastic turn for the worse when a photo from MIDEM 46th Edition in 2012 (inset above) flashed across the screen. The Colombian exclaimed:

“Oh, how terrible!”

Reflecting on the short hairstyle, the singer, who has been married to Gerard Piqué since 2011, straight up blamed the entire situation on her mother-in-law, Montserrat Bernabeu, musing:

“She said, ‘Hey, why don’t you cut your hair? It’s really damaged.’ Worst mistake of my life.”

HAH! The 44-year-old then looked straight at the camera to speak to her in-law directly, continuing:

“I’m not taking cosmetic advice from you again.”

Ha! Shakira thought fondly of the black-and-white dress she wore back in the day, which was designed by the late Azzedine Alaïa. Remembering him as a “great friend,” the performer added:

“His style has always gelled with the female figure, with a woman who’s not very tall. So, they always suited me. It’s a shame about my haircut, mother-in-law.”

As for other wardrobe choices that had the Waka Waka vocalist flashing back to her past, a costume made especially for the 2020 Super Bowl stood about because it almost wasn’t finished in time! Created by Peter Dundas, the red sequined ensemble (below) was a literal production to make, she recalled:

“I’m quite picky about the boots that I sing in because I always feel really uncomfortable in shoes. I used to sing barefoot. There are only two or three pairs of shoes that I like and this is one of them.”

The catch?! They took DAYS to make, she explained:

“They were black, we covered them with Swarovski. And it took three days to cover them, crystal by crystal. People didn’t sleep. We thought we wouldn’t make it.”

Oof, that sounds stressful! Glad the team got it done in time because that was a LOOK! For more on the Zootopia lead’s most memorable (and nightmarish) fashion moments, watch the full video (below)!

