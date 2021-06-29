Mark Hoppus Gives Cancer Update: 'I Woke Up Today Feeling Better'

Mark Hoppus is staying open about his cancer experience.

The Blink-182 vocalist announced his cancer diagnosis last week, sharing that he had been in chemotherapy for three months. He told fans that he had “months of treatment ahead” but was “trying to remain hopeful and positive.” The reveal was met with an outpouring of love and support from fans and friends, including current and past Blink bandmates Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge.

Related: NeNe Leakes Reveals Husband Gregg’s Cancer Has Returned

On Sunday, the musician joined a Twitch stream for a game of Blinko, the proceeds of which would go to Children’s Hospital.

Responding to fan questions during the event, he shared a very positive update:

“How am I feeling today? I feel much better than yesterday. Yesterday was hellish for me and I woke up today feeling better — I went for a walk, and I had a decent breakfast, and I haven’t felt like I was going to throw up today, so we’ll take it as a win.”

He also opened up about the day-to-day of his cancer treatment, explaining:

“On good days, I go do stuff. I went on a walk outside today and it was the first time I’d left my house in like… five days pretty much. But this round of chemo I wasn’t totally stuck on the couch, miserable. I’ve actually watched movies and walked around and cleaned the house and hung out with my dogs. … I didn’t just feel like a poisoned electrified zombie leaning up against an electric fence like I did the rest, the past couple of rounds.”

The 49-year-old added:

“I wanted to go to the Dodgers last night — I can’t. I want to go hang out with friends and go to a restaurant — I can’t. My white blood cell count is way too low for me to go out so I am stuck trying to get better. That’s alright, I’ll take it.”

Elsewhere in the stream, the All the Small Things singer chatted about his favorite Blink songs, what movies he’s been watching during treatment, his favorite pro-wrestlers, and more. (You can watch the stream HERE.)

Related: Friends Actor James Michael Tyler Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

He also expressed gratitude to the many fans sending well-wishes, telling them:

“We’re doing this.”

We can’t imagine what Mark is going through right now, but it seems like he’s got a good attitude and a strong spirit to face the fight ahead. We continue to keep him in our thoughts and wish him the best as he continues his treatment.

[Image via FayesVision/WENN]