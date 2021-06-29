Disney Alum Kyle Massey Charged For Allegedly Sending Pornographic Material To 13-Year-Old

Looks like the court didn’t buy Kyle Massey’s extortion claims.

According to TMZ, the former Disney Channel actor has been charged with one count of felony communication with a minor for immoral purposes for allegedly sending pornographic material to a 13-year-old girl he knew.

The case is connected to the civil suit we reported on in March 2019, which saw the 29-year-old sued for $1.5 million for allegedly sending the girl “numerous sexually explicit text messages, images, and videos” via Snapchat during the months of December 2018 and January 2019.

The That’s So Raven alum strongly denied the allegations back in March, calling the suit levied against him a case of extortion. As we covered, Massey claimed the accuser’s legal team demanded $1.5 million from him earlier this year and threatened to go public to ruin his career if he didn’t go along with it.

The actor said he refused to comply, telling fans “not to jump to conclusions based on the allegations alone but reserve judgment until the whole story comes to light, proving these allegations baseless.” He also said in a statement through his attorney, Lee Hutton, at the time:

“No child should ever be exposed to sexually explicit materials and I unequivocally and categorically deny any alleged misconduct.”

But his accuser didn’t stop there. The teen initially opted for the civil suit against Massey, but that went nowhere, as her lawyers told her they didn’t think Massey had enough money to make the case worth it, according to the new filing. So she went to the Sheriff’s Office to file a report — and police have been investigating since early 2020.

The girl’s mother told police that Massey had known her since she was 4 years old. The girl reportedly stayed in touch with the Corey in the House star over the years as she started an entertainment career of her own — she and her mother claim he “held himself out as a father figure” to her. Ugh. In late 2018, she allegedly reached out to Massey with hopes of auditioning for a role on the That’s So Raven reboot, Raven’s Home. Massey allegedly then suggested that she fly out and stay with him and his girlfriend in El Lay while she looked to get a talent agent.

But days later, Massey allegedly sent her a number of sexually explicit text messages, photos, and videos. Police were given a thumb drive by the girl’s mother containing the explicit material Massey allegedly sent over Snapchat when she was 13. According to authorities, the series of recordings include a pornographic video clip and a video of a man who appears to be Massey exposing his penis.

Massey was set to appear for his arraignment Monday in King County Criminal Court in Washington, but he didn’t show up. We’ll keep you updated as this story develops.

[Image via FayesVision/WENN]