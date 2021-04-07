Shanna Moakler Breaks Up With Model BF, Seen Out With Ex Oscar De La Hoya

Shanna Moakler has removed all traces of her model ex-boyfriend from her life!

According to an Entertainment Tonight source, Travis Barker’s ex-wife has broken up with her 28-year-old beau Matthew Rondeau after approximately a year of dating.

While it’s unknown whether or not the breakup was particularly messy, it’s clear the two aren’t interested in keeping up with each other on social media — as they do not currently follow each other on Instagram and they both have been SCRUBBED from the respective pages. The insider elaborated:

“Shanna Moakler and Matthew Rondeau recently broke up, deleted photos of each other off of their Instagram accounts and unfollowed each other.”

Welp, sounds like the two really are going their separate ways — in every sense of the term!

Meanwhile, Shanna was spotted enjoying some time with a former flame. No, not Travis — he’s been spending all his free time with new gf Kourtney Kardashian. This is another ex and co-parent: Oscar De La Hoya.

The 46-year-old mom was photographed getting drinks and dinner with the boxing legend in Pasadena, California late last week. An ET source noted they looked “happy together” — making us wonder: is this more than friendly exes and co-parents enjoying a meal together!?

For now, we can only speculate. Shanna and Oscar dated for three years until 2000 and they share a 22-year-old daughter, Atiana. Amid their infamously bitter split, Shanna filed a $62.5 million palimony suit, which came after the athlete sued her, claiming the former Miss USA locked him out of his Bel-Air house.

We guess they’ve since let bygones be bygones!

As for how she feels about Travis’ new lady love? Shanna’s been giving mixed signals. Back in February, the former Playboy Playmate had nothing but well wishes for Kourt, telling Us Weekly:

“As long as she’s great to my kids and they’re both happy, I’m happy for them. I absolutely am super happy for them. I have no ill will toward anybody.”

Her social media activity suggested otherwise, however, when she liked a comment that read:

“Shhhhiiiii that broad don’t got nothin’ on you. Travis downgraded big time.”

After the like caused a frenzy, the starlet insisted the apparent dig “was just a complete accident,” telling Us:

“A lot of times when I’m on my social media, I ‘like’ all the fans’ comments. I just kind of go down and heart everything and I didn’t even read that comment… I didn’t even know I ‘liked’ it until the press picked it up and it was all over the place. It was just kind of an unfortunate event, but I definitely wasn’t trying to start a social media war!”

Based on how she completely scrubbed Matthew from her ‘Gram, we’d say Shanna’s more flight than fight when it comes to her exes! What do U think about the model’s dinner with Oscar? Could something be going on there? Sound off (below)!

