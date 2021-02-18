Travis Barker's Ex Shanna Moakler Reacts To Comment Claiming He 'Downgraded' To Kourtney Kardashian!

Shanna Moakler doesn’t appear to be all that interested in lifting up other women. At least, not regarding one very specific woman coming into her life!

Of course, we’re talking about Kourtney Kardashian here. Who else?! The Poosh founder is doing her thing with Moakler’s ex-husband, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, and the 45-year-old model is dropping bits of shade in response!

Related: Here’s How Kourtney And Travis Celebrated Valentine’s Day Together!

It’s no secret that Moakler has never liked the Kardashian family, so as Kourt and her rock star baby daddy have settled into their relationship, you just knew things were going to come to a head. And look at where we are now!

As you’ll recall, Kourtney and Travis became Instagram official on Tuesday night. And it was then that commenters descended on Shanna’s most recent IG posts in response to the new couple’s confirmation of their love, with trolls publishing tons of Kourt-related messages on this new pic:

It was one fan’s note in particular that really caught Moakler’s eye, though. According to E! News, the model and actress got caught red-handed hitting the “like” button on this comment (below):

“Shhhhiiiii that broad don’t got nothin’ on you. Travis downgraded big time”

Yikes! For somebody who had been relatively quiet about the new couple so far, that “like” speaks VOLUMES. And for somebody who previously opened up about the horrible effects of cyber bullying on her own family, well, it’s an interesting choice…

Other commenters were more even-keeled, including some who called out the initial post for its cruelty, like this:

“There’s no need to say that. Everyone is beautiful in their own way.” “How about we stop putting women against each other. Kourtney is gorgeous like you should be judging. Not.”

Amen to both of those!

Honestly, it’s not even the shade that has us feeling a certain type of way here. (You know we love to cover shady celeb behavior. LOLz!!!) It’s the timing of it all that has us f**ked up!

As fans might recall, Moakler and Barker tied the knot 17 years ago back in 2004, and then separated two years later. Their divorce became official in 2008, and they had some seriously rough patches along the way. So, it’s been about a decade and a half since they were even together! And Shanna is still concerning herself with Travis’ love life after all this time?! Girl, just move on! It’ll be good for you!

Related: Travis Admits He Once Had A Crush On Kim, And NOT Kourtney! Awkward AF!

The exes share two teens together — Landon Asher Barker, 17, and Alabama Luella Barker, 15 — so we can maybe understand Shanna being concerned with Kourt’s possible effect on them?? But they’re both getting close to adult age anyway and ready to go live their own lives. Maybe if Shanna had much younger kids involved, or something, we could understand more worry. But the KUWTK star is likely going to have minimal impact on the teens — if this thing with Travis even becomes serious long-term! Just saying!

Still, there’s a lot of history between Moakler and the Kardashian family; Barker’s ex-wife loves to talk s**t about the KarJenners, and she’s been doing it for a long time. The bad blood runs deep! So maybe we should expect more of this??

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Is it a bad look for Shanna to even waste a second liking a shady IG comment?? Or is she just having a little fun at Kourt’s expense, and it is what it is?!

Sound OFF with your take on everything here down in the comments (below)!!!

[Image via Sheri Determan/Sakura/WENN/Avalon]