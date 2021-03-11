Shanna Moakler Is Totally OKAY With Kourtney Kardashian Putting Hers & Travis Barker's Kids On Reality TV!

Momma approved??

Shanna Moakler is apparently totally fine with her kiddos starring in any upcoming Kourtney Kardashian reality shows that may arise from the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star’s partnership with Hulu! While nothing has been announced, the former Miss USA said she’d be fine if her teens, Landon, 17, and Alabama, 15, (above), wanted to be featured in a series alongside their dad (her ex) Travis Barker.

Talking to Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, the 45-year-old shared:

“If my kids wanted to participate, I’m all for it.”

Of course, the decision isn’t hers alone. The star added:

“That’s something that Travis and I, as legal guardians, would have to come together and talk about. But if they would want to be on it, I’m absolutely OK with that.”

Despite how things may appear online (especially after social media users accused the model of starting a “war” against the Blink-182 drummer’s new girlfriend when she liked a disparaging IG comment), the model insisted there was no ill-will between her and the Kardashian.

“If I wanted to say something, I think the world knows me as being outgoing enough if I really wanted to make a comment, I would just make a comment. I wouldn’t be doing these, I guess, cryptic messages to the world.”

That said, definitely don’t expect the mothers to become friends anytime soon.

“We haven’t spoke or reached out to each other, and I don’t really think it’s my place or nor should she have to do. Like I said, I haven’t been with my ex-husband for over a decade… I don’t think it’s really any of my business what’s going on in his personal life…I don’t want him in my personal life [laughs].”

However, Shanna’s not naive to the time Kourt is spending with her growing kids. From afar, she’s keeping an eye on the new addition to her inner circle to make sure nobody messes with Landon or Alabama.

“As long as she’s good to my children, this is the the biggest point that I keep saying. And my kids like her. That’s all I care about.”

Shanna continued:

“I know she’s giving them a lot of gifts as well, that I know that they love and appreciate. As much as Travis and I may have not agreed in the past on a lot of things and we had our own public ups and downs, we’ve always shared the fact that our children are our first priority.”

Not even Barker’s public flirty messages and apparent lust for his new boo can phase his ex. Totally removed from romantic feelings with her baby daddy, Moakler just shared she hopes everyone can remain in “a good place.”

“I hope they have a long-lasting and fulfilling relationship. I want to see the father of my children happy. It’s only going to make him a better dad. And I’m in a good place and I hope they would like to see me happy so that I can be the best mother that I can possibly be as well…”

Like we hinted earlier, this is basically a 180 from how Shanna had seemingly been treating the new romance, but we’re glad that she’s taken a more mature stance publicly!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Would you want to see more of Landon and Alabama in any new series??

