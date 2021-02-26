Shanna Moakler Says She'll Be 'Super Happy' For Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian On This One Condition...

Could this be it?! Could Shanna Moakler finally be ready to walk away from throwing shade at her ex-husband Travis Barker and his new girlfriend, Kourtney Kardashian, once and for all?!

It looks that way! There’s just one major condition here to take into account…

Related: Travis Shares Super-Sweet Love Note He Got From Kourtney! Awww!

The 45-year-old model spoke to Us Weekly on Thursday, February 25, and dished about how she (finally) appears ready to be happy for the Blink-182 drummer and the Poosh founder as they embark on their new relationship. For Shanna to get there, then, just one thing has to happen!

She explained (below):

“As long as [Kourtney] is great to my kids and they’re both happy, I’m happy for them. I absolutely am super happy for them. I have no ill will toward anybody.”

OK, so, that makes a lot of sense!

Momma bear lookin’ out for her cubs!

Shanna and Travis — who were married from October 2004 to February 2008 — share joint custody of son Landon, 17, and daughter Alabama, 15. And while her kids obviously aren’t as young and potentially impressionable as Kourtney’s brood, of course, they are still underage and very much involved day-to-day with their parents’ lives. So it makes perfect sense that Moakler would want to ensure Landon and Alabama get the best of Travis and Kourtney!

Besides, Shanna has her own man — hunky model and actor Matthew Rondeau — so there’s plenty of mutual co-parenting and civility to go around!

The former Playboy Playmate wasn’t done there, though! She had one more thing to say about the new couple, as well:

“I think [Kourtney and Travis] have been friends for a really long time. My kids seem to really like her, and they all seem [to be] in a good place, and I’m in a good place, so it’s good! … [Besides] it’s not like when [the kids] were babies. They’re teenagers. I don’t think they want to hang out with either of their parents at this point. I think they want to hang out with their friends and be teenagers.”

Well said!

All this is certainly much more positive than the shade we’ve been reporting on recently, too! It’s quite the shock to see Shanna abruptly going down this road after more than a few sketchy comments about Kourt. Not that we’re complaining, of course! This is the correct and mature response to watching your (long-ago) ex-husband move on and date somebody new! We’re just pleasantly surprised things appear to have taken a turn towards a happy ending, especially considering the model’s previous long-standing feud with the KarJenner clan.

Related: So If Kourt And Travis Are Doing So Well Together, What’s Up With THIS Video Clip?!?!

What do U think of this relationship ride, Perezcious readers?! Are you surprised by Shanna’s about-face and new claim that she’s ready to be happy for the new couple?? Can things really be so simple?? Is it all a ruse, or can things really be this healthy and civil between all parties involved?!

Sound OFF with your take down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/Judy Eddy/WENN]