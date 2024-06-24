Khloé Kardashian Defends Putting 6-Year-Old Daughter True In HEAVY Makeup For Dance Recital!

Another day, another Kardashian controversy.

On Sunday, Khloé Kardashian shared a carousel of Instagram pics celebrating some of the KarJenner kids — her daughter True Thompson, 6, Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago, 6, Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi, 6, and Rob Kardashian’s daughter Dream, 7 — for nailing their dance recital. In the first pic, KoKo posed with her daughter, who had on a sparkly pink dress and held bouquet of pink flowers. She also added pics of True in a baseball uniform that trailed out into a skirt — and shots of the little one with her cousins in matching dresses both on and off stage.

Cute!

Khloé proudly wrote:

“My girls had their dance recital yesterday! Year 3 done. I can’t believe they already have done three years of dance. Life is moving quickly. They did two dances this year — Ballet and hiphop. I am so so proud of them! They were absolutely perfect”

Aw!

But one detail Khlo clearly knew was ripe for the potential of causing a stir was how the little girls looked… Because they all had on makeup! LOTS of makeup! She added:

“obviously none of our girls wear makeup like this regularly. This was for the recital only. They are beautiful just as they are. Yesterday was super special memories for a lifetime”

See for yourselves (below):

It’s definitely giving Toddlers & Tiaras! Naturally the makeup drew similar controversy and criticism! In the comments, one follower said it’s “sad” the Good American founder has to specify the kids don’t wear makeup like that regularly:

“It’s sad you even have to specify about the makeup, but I understand why. Gorgeous little dancers!”

And Khloé agreed! She responded by saying:

“it is but people are cray cray. So I had to explain … obvi I would hope no one would do this normally to a 6 year old”

Other moms celebrated the momma of two and the girls:

“I love that the cousins get to do dance together” “Such a great mom and aunt.. love you Khloe “Us dance moms totally understand the use of the make up but obviously some of you will just to conclusions.” “SO CUTE I remember my dance recitals were so special” “So proud of you girls!! So beautiful!”

What are YOUR thoughts here, Perezcious readers?? Was the makeup too much? OK for a dance recital?? Let us know in the comments down below!

