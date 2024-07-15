Shannen Doherty’s Friend BLASTS Late Star’s Ex Kurt Iswarienko For Lack Of 'Humanity To His Dying Wife'

Shannen Doherty’s friend is not pleased with the Charmed star’s ex-husband in the wake of her death.

The iconic actress and her ex Kurt Iswarienko were at the end of a heated divorce when she sadly passed away from her battle with cancer on Saturday. Just last month, she accused the photographer of using delay tactics to wait out her impending death before sending over his financial info so he wouldn’t have to pay alimony.

Yeah, real messed up stuff. Kurt and his team denied such behavior, but people have formed their opinions on him. And by people, we mean one of Shannen’s close friends.

On Sunday, Tara Furiani BLASTED Kurt on LinkedIn, accusing him of not showing any “humanity to his dying wife.” She wrote:

“I’m really sad and upset about my friend Shannen’s death… Because of the divorce she was going through at the time. She had stage 4 breast cancer that has metastasized to numerous parts of her body, death was inevitable and she knew that… made peace with that. But, her pain and suffering in the months preceding it didn’t have to be so profound if her husband was just a decent human being. Could have just displayed a little humanity to his dying wife.”

The business consultant continued:

“Shan lost everything (including her SAG insurance) and her husband was dragging his feet with income discovery in court, in an effort to delay a judgement [sic] or payment, until she died (where it would now be moot). She believed this is what he was doing and she said as much, publicly, just a month ago. Life is so hard… life is extra hard with cancer and without the support you thought you’d have.”

Seriously… Let’s not forget Shannen allegedly found out this man cheated on her when she was going in for brain surgery!

Tara concluded:

“If you have the opportunity to be a decent person, take it. You have no idea what people are dealing with and going through… Oh, and ladies… please get screened. We shouldn’t be losing people anymore to this. Early detection is critical.”

Sad stuff.

Shannen and Kurt reportedly filed to settle their divorce just ONE day before her death, and she waived her right to alimony. So sad that she and her husband of 11 years went out on those terms…

