Luke Perry’s Daughter Mourns Shannen Doherty's Passing With THIS Bittersweet Throwback Photo

Luke Perry‘s daughter paid tribute to Shannen Doherty after her sad loss.

After news that the Beverly Hills, 90210 star succumbed to her cancer battle over the weekend following a years-long fight, the Riverdale alum’s 24-year-old daughter Sophie Perry took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to honor her late father‘s co-star. Sharing a sepia-toned photo of the on-screen love interests, she simply added a white heart.

Take a look at the heartwarming (though now gut-wrenching) picture on the left (below):

Luke Perry’s daughter shares throwback photo of late father with Shannen Doherty after actress’s death https://t.co/W6BQImMsJE pic.twitter.com/RS8y4diPd9 — Page Six (@PageSix) July 15, 2024

Such a sweet photo. How heartbreaking that they’re both gone — and both far too soon, too.

As Perezcious readers know, the Charmed star was just 53 when she died on Saturday after battling stage 4 breast cancer, which had metastasized to her brain and bones. Meanwhile, Luke died of a sudden stroke in 2019 at just 52. After his premature loss, Shannen guest starred in an episode of the CW hit to help honor his on-screen character, proving just how close they remained until the last moments.

Along with Sophie, many of Shannen’s 90210 co-stars (and others) have also taken to social media to pay their respects. Sending our deepest condolences to all those mourning this tough loss. Rest in peace, Shannen!

