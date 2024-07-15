Shannen Doherty Had A Busy Last Week -- Including FINALLY Settling Divorce The Day Before She Died!

Shannen Doherty was still dealing with her breakup right until the very end.

The last year has been a difficult one for the Charmed alum for more reasons than her battle with cancer. Shannen initially filed for divorce from her husband of 11 years Kurt Iswarienko in April of 2023 after allegedly catching him cheating — right before she went in for a brain operation. This is something Kurt denied at the time, but the two still moved forward with their divorce — or at least tried to. Just last month, Shannen accused the photographer of stalling on sending over his financial info until after she succumbed to her disease so he wouldn’t have to pay alimony.

Messed up stuff…

But apparently the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum filed to officially settle the divorce just ONE day before she passed. In court docs obtained by Us Weekly on Monday, which were filed on Friday, it was revealed the exes finally filed a joint declaration for default of dissolution of their marriage — uncontested. The docs stated:

“This matter is proceeding as an uncontested action.”

And the late 53-year-old even waived her right to receive alimony from Kurt. She wrote in the filings:

“I knowingly give up forever any right to receive spousal or partner support.”

So sad. We wonder if she knew her death was imminent… Because just last month she was struggling to find a way to afford her mounting medical bills as she stepped away from acting in recent years. And apparently her divorce wasn’t the only loose end she was trying to tie up.

On Monday’s episode of the House of Halliwell podcast, Shannen’s Charmed co-star Brian Krause revealed that in the week since they announced the rewatch podcast, the two filmed four episodes. He said:

“I come to you this evening with a heavy heart after learning the news of Shannen Doherty’s passing just yesterday afternoon. I know all of us here at the House of Halliwell, iHeart media, social media, all over the world are shocked, devastated. Too young, too talented, too loving, too grateful, too early. Shannen will dearly be missed and we are so honored that she had come on with us, or, had us along with her on this new incantation of the House of Halliwell.”

He continued:

“We were lucky enough to record four episodes in the last week or so, and Shannen was just so motivated and determined to help make this show a success and give all of you more insight into what it was in the making and the fun and the behind-the-scenes of Charmed.”

So dedicated.

Gushing about Shannen’s work ethic, Brian added if she “wanted something done, she got it done, and that’s something I learned a long time ago, watching her on set and work and be such a professional and so good at what she did.”

So sweet. The TV star added:

“So perhaps I’ll leave you off with this: I know how grateful Shannen was, as I was lucky enough to travel with her to many different places and ComicCons and go backstage and hear from her the things that affected her emotionally. It gave her so much, emotionally, and meeting the fans and hearing the stories and knowing how much it meant to all of you, it filled her greatly and I know that she believed in the House of Halliwell to be the little bit that she was able to give back. [We’ll] continue on in her name, and kick freaking ass, because that’s what she would do. So from us at the House of Halliwell — we love you and we thank you and please keep Shannen in your prayers.”

Those remaining episodes will surely be bittersweet to watch.

Our hearts continue to be with all of Shannen’s loved ones. Rest in peace.

