Shaquille O'Neal's SPICY Response To Speculation He's Dating 21-Year-Old OnlyFans Model!

Shaq said what he said — and there’s no turning back now!

The internet has been in meltdown mode ever since a snap of Shaquille O’Neal cozying up with 21-year-old OnlyFans model Sophie Rain surfaced from her birthday bash a few weeks back. And when we say cozy, we mean Sophie was perched on the NBA legend’s lap like he was Santa at a strip mall. Or something like that. LOLz!

Anyways, the sultry star wore a skin-baring crochet mini dress, while Shaq rocked a button-down, jeans, and a backward cap. Honestly? A LOOK. Sophie posted the now-viral snap to X (aka Twitter) late last month with the caption:

“Look who i ran into on my birthday !!”

look who i ran into on my birthday !! pic.twitter.com/Gju11RH3Dd — Sophie Rain (@sophieraiin) September 22, 2025

That line coupled with their closeness set the internet ON FIRE. So, naturally, the rumor mill exploded faster than Shaq can dunk on a TikTok star.

But the LSU alum wasn’t here for gossip. And in classic “Big Aristotle” fashion, he shut it ALL the way down in the comments of social media creator Noah Glenn Carter’s post about the pic. See, Noah dropped an IG video about all the Shaq-Sophie social media speculation. And OK! reports the Los Angeles Lakers legend wrote this in the comments:

“I don’t daw that young but I will date your mom and give u a brother.”

EXCUSE US, WHAT?!

The “daw” must be a misspelling (er, we think?) but THE REST OF THAT MESSAGE IS SOMETHING ELSE ENTIRELY!!!!!

That’s not just a denial, that’s a mic-drop from on high. Shaq went from “no thanks” to “new stepdaddy” in 16 words. ICONIC.

For those keeping track, Shaq’s been single since he split from now-ex-wife Shaunie Henderson in 2011. They share five kids — Myles, 28, Shareef, 25, Amirah, 23, Shaqir, 22, and Me’arah, 19 — while the hoop legend also has 29-year-old Taahirah with former girlfriend Arnetta Yardbourg.

Anyways, Sophie might’ve had a lit birthday, but Shaq made it clear he’s not adding “OnlyFans boyfriend” to his Hall of Fame resume anytime soon. Reactions, y’all?! Drop ’em (below)…

