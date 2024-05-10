Shaq’s Ex-Wife Says She Was Never 'In Love' With Him -- And He Responds!

Shaq’s ex-wife has shared some blunt words about her ex… But is he on the same page?

Shaunie Henderson, who was married to the retired NBA star from 2002 to 2011, opened up about her ex husband in her tell-all memoir UNDEFEATED: Changing the Rules and Winning on My Own Terms. Shockingly she revealed she’s not sure if she ever truly loved him, despite nearly a decade of marriage! She wrote:

“Looking back, I don’t know that I was ever really in love with the man, but I was in love with the idea of being married to the man I had a family with.”

Ouch!

Of her ex-husband, she wrote that “trying to be a world-famous, thirty-something multimillionaire with thousands of women throwing themselves at him” at the same time as being a husband and father to their four children, including sons Shareef and Shaqir and daughters Amirah and Me’arah, just became too difficult. Shaq also shares daughter Taahirah with ex Arnetta Yardbourgh, while Shaunie shares son Myles from a previous relationship of her own. So there was a lot going on in their lives…

In 2011, the basketball champ opened up about his infidelity in how own memoir, Shaq Uncut: My Story, and how that led to their split. So he knows she’s right. And he definitely doesn’t hold any hard feelings towards his ex for putting herself first.

On Wednesday, the fan-favorite athlete took to Instagram to share a pointed message. Over a black background, he wrote about her latest jaw-dropping quote:

“I understand… I wouldn’t have been in love with me either. Wishing you all the best… All love, Shaq”

Wow! He captioned the post:

“trust me i get it”

See (below):

He seems very well aware of where he went wrong in their marriage, and it’s so nice to hear him being understanding about his ex’s feelings.

In the comments, their son Shareef, 24, sent his dad some messages of support. He wrote:

“Love you man! You saved my life” “Literally the most lovable and likable person on the planet!”

His other son Shaqir, 21, wrote:

“you know i love ya twin”

Other commenters wrote things like:

“This is Growth and Accountability at its best” “Your hearts Golden!” “Literally the kindest man I ever met next to my father” “Ownership and not deflecting is grown up s**t. Learn a lesson here people”

It’s too bad things didn’t work out. Shaunie has since moved on with Pastor Keion Henderson, but there’s still clearly a lot of respect between the exes.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments.

