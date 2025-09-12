Got A Tip?

Sharon Osbourne

Sharon Osbourne Reappears For First Time Since Ozzy's Death -- WAY Out Of Her Comfort Zone!

Sharon Osbourne is giving her daughter Kelly‘s new hobby a try!

As we previously reported, in order to cope with the death of her father Ozzy Osbourne, Kelly has taken up a unique hobby. She’s gotten into falconry, and according to her newest post on Instagram, she’s introduced her mom to it, too!

On her grid on Thursday, the 40-year-old shared a video of herself and her mom out in the fields with a falconry instructor while hanging out with some of the very intelligent birds. She wrote in the caption:

“Today I introduced my mum to falconry and she loved it! Thank you @gerardsulter for putting a smile on my mum’s face too!”

Aw! Ch-ch-check out some snaps of Sharon (below):

Sharon Osbourne falconry
Sharon Osbourne falconry
Sharon Osbourne falconry
Sharon Osbourne falconry
Cool!

We’re so glad to see Sharon out enjoying some time with her daughter! They look like they’re having so much fun in these videos. So important amid their grief.

 

Fans were so happy to see Sharon looking well, too, as they took to the comments to write:

“There she is!!!! We’ve all missed seeing Sharon  Thank you Kelly”

“So happy to see this! All the positive and healing vibes to you and your family”

“Oh Mrs. O!!!! So happy to see your face!”

“Nature is such a healer xxx So good to see you Sharon”

“Lovely to see your mumma – grief is the hardest rollercoaster to be on so anything that brings comfort at such a hard time is amazing”

Our heart continues to be with the Osbournes. Sending love and healing.

[Image via Kelly Osbourne/Instagram/MEGA/WENN]

Sep 12, 2025 16:25pm PDT

