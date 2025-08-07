Sharon Osbourne Reveals Ozzy's Touching Final Statement About His Fans! SO Humble!

Ozzy Osbourne might’ve been one of the biggest rockstars of all time — but he never let the fame get to his head.

As you know, the 76-year-old sadly passed away last month after a long battle with Parkinson’s. The Prince of Darkness had just recently performed his final reunion concert alongside his Black Sabbath band members after they retired back in 2017, which his wife Sharon Osbourne arranged for him. And now, she’s revealed exactly what he felt in that moment…

In an interview with Pollstar which was released Tuesday, the 72-year-old music manager said of the monumental event:

“It was a huge success, because it was a phenomenal event. It was the first time, I think, that anybody’s gone into retirement and done it, where the show is streamed and it goes to charity. So it’s the first time anybody has said goodnight like that, it’s the perfect way, when you’ve had such a long career, to end it. I never wanted Ozzy to just disappear without some big event.”

Related: Ozzy’s Tear-Jerking Final Texts To Longtime Friend Revealed

When the interviewer asked her if Ozzy was happy with “how the day went” following his concert, she revealed his last words he said about his fans:

“He turned around and he said to me that night, he said, ‘I had no idea that so many people liked me’.”

Aww…

But seriously, how could he not realize how loved he was?! Sharon said it’s because he has “always been in his own bubble”. What a humble way to see the world when you’ve got so much success. It’s so, so sweet.

Forever a legend. Rest in peace, Ozzy.

[Image via MEGA/WENN]