The Surprising Way Kelly Osbourne Found Her Smile Again After Dad Ozzy's Death

Kelly Osbourne has found her smile again after her dad’s death… Thanks to a surprising new hobby!

On Monday, the 40-year-old took to Instagram to share news that after her father Ozzy Osbourne’s death left a massive hole in her heart, she’s taking back her happiness… Through falconry!

Sorry, did we just say falconry??? Yep!

If you’re not familiar with the sport, it’s basically the art of training birds, usually falcons, to hunt prey in their native habitats. She shared photos and videos of herself harnessing beautiful birds on her Story, sharing:

“In all my sadness & grief I have found something that truly makes me happy! I never thought I would find my smile again through falconry but I did. I absolutely love being with the birds!”

See (below):

What a surprising new outlet for her. Never would have expected the Fashion Police star to get into something so… timeless. But it’s working for her! How incredible! We’re so happy for her!

Reactions??

