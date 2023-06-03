Should Lisa Vanderpump Be Allowed To Do This?! Home » Lisa Vanderpump » Should Lisa Vanderpump Be Allowed To Do This?! I guess this is allowed?!? Should it not be? Via @itzsergfx Related Posts Raquel Leviss BLAMED Ariana Madix For Tom Sandoval Affair, Scheana Shay Sobs Over Restraining Order, & Tom Schwartz Pops Xanax On VPR Reunion Part 2! Did Lisa Vanderpump Know About Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss' Affair? She Says… Tom Sandoval Gets DESTROYED For Fake Tears, Raquel Leviss Rolls Her Eyes, & Ariana Madix Dives Deep Into The Truth In EXPLOSIVE VPR Reunion Pt. 1! VPR Executive Producer Addresses Raquel Leviss Pregnancy Rumor -- And What She's REALLY Doing! CLICK HERE TO COMMENT Jun 03, 2023 12:33pm PDT Share This Categories Lisa Vanderpump Real Housewives Teddy Hilton TV News Wacky, Tacky & True Post navigation CLICK CLICK CLICK Next Article