Scheana Shay Says Lisa Vanderpump 'Gaslit' & Used Her ‘Real-Life Pain To Launch Her TV Empire’!

Scheana Shay is not holding back when it comes to her issues with her former boss and co-star Lisa Vanderpump!

Fans know that the reality star was always close to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum. However, there have been signs of bad blood between them ever since Scheana got the boot from Vanderpump Rules. Take, for instance, LVP throwing mad shade at her former employee about her upcoming memoir, My Good Side. When Lisa found out Scheana planned to spill the tea about her in the book, she fired back on Watch What Happens Live:

“About me? Oh, good lord. Well, that is probably just to sell the book, because she doesn’t have anything else to say.”

Yikes! Following her VPR exit, Scheana also claimed Lisa only calls whenever “she needs something!” And now, she is throwing out more accusations about the 64-year-old restaurateur using her! The podcast host slammed Lisa in an interview with Us Weekly on Tuesday, saying the Vanderpump Villa star used her pain for her own personal gain:

“She low-key used my real-life pain to launch her TV empire — and what an empire she has.”

Fans know Scheana is referring to her affair with Eddie Cibrian, who was married to Lisa’s RHOBH co-star Brandi Glanville. The cheating scandal became a huge deal on the show in 2013 when LVP introduced the Good as Gold singer to Brandi, supposedly unaware of their history. It tied Season 4 of RHOBH and the premiere of VPR together. However, Scheana alleges in her new book that Lisa knew about the affair with Eddie all along but pretended otherwise for the reality show. She added to Us:

“She gaslit me about it for a decade instead of just coming to me in the beginning. That’s the thing with Lisa: She doesn’t make mistakes. She makes moves and then calls them coincidences.”

However, the affair drama wasn’t the beginning of the end of their friendship. It was another moment that severed their bond for good:

“On season 6 of VPR, when James Kennedy told Katie Maloney that the outfit she was wearing wasn’t flattering, I got a phone call from Lisa. She didn’t want to fire James, so she needed someone to stand up for him [at a staff meeting]. If you go back and watch, I’m getting a death stare from Lisa, like, ‘When are you going to speak up? When are you going to stick to the script?’ That’s when I stopped following her orders, and I feel like the relationship changed after that.”

Whoa! It sounds like their public feud was not out of the blue! It was a long time coming! We have to say this SUCKS — but Scheana always wanted fame, and boy did she get it! Pain and all!

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? What do you think Lisa has to say about all this? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via The Real Daytime/Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen/Bravo/YouTube]