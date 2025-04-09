Lisa Vanderpump Told Ally Lewber To Get Back Together With James Kennedy After His Domestic Violence Arrest! WTF?!

Lisa Vanderpump never fails to be on the wrong side of a controversy, even when it comes to James Kennedy’s domestic violence arrest…

As Perezcious readers know, the former Vanderpump Rules alum was taken into custody for misdemeanor domestic violence months ago following an argument with his then-girlfriend Ally Lewber. According to the astrologer, James had been drinking behind her back at Kathy Hilton’s holiday party on December 10. The 33-year-old DJ knew that breaking his sobriety “was a non-negotiable” for Ally, so when she realized he was drunk at the event, she became upset. An argument over the matter started during an Uber ride home and continued once they got there.

Someone eventually called the cops. When officers showed up at their house, they arrested James. An arrest log claimed the woman inside the home said “her boyfriend lifted her up and threw her to the ground,” but Ally maintains she “was not hurt physically” — and never had been by James before. Prosecutors ultimately decided not to press charges against the DJ following an investigation. However, Ally had enough by that point. She later discovered James started “drinking again” way before Kathy’s party. So, after learning he lied, she decided to break up with him.

Ally received support from friends, family, and fans over the breakup, except from one person — LVP. The Bravo personality claimed on The Viall Files podcast on Wednesday that The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum tried to “convince” her to get back together with him! What! Ally recalled:

“She called me, and she did make sure, like, ‘Are you OK?’ I mean, this was, like, two months later, but she called and made sure … maybe a month? I don’t know. Certainly not the next day.”

You'd think Lisa would have called immediately! But no!

Ally pointed out that the restaurateur has always been “motherly” and “very protective over James,” something she “thought was really weird” when she joined VPR during Season 10 in 2023. The 29-year-old later “started to understand” the dynamic “a little more,” but what happened on the phone call crossed a line. Lisa supposedly was “trying to convince [her] to stay with him” after the domestic violence arrest! WTF! Ally said:

“She was basically like, ‘Ally, he needs you. You’re really good together.’ She was like, ‘You should go travel with him to his [DJ] shows this weekend.’ I’m like, ‘First of all, what shows? He’s canceled right now. And also, no? I just moved into an apartment. We’re not together.’”

Anyone trying to push another person to get back into a toxic relationship — one that may have become violent — is not it. That is so disgusting. Yet we aren’t shocked LVP pulled this stunt. She has had a nasty habit of excusing James’ gross actions over the years because of their close family ties. And let’s be real, it is not only the 33-year-old! Lisa always protected and came to the defense of all the guys on Vanderpump Rules instead of sticking by the women. Not girl’s girl behavior!

And to make matters worse, Lisa then tried to place part of the blame on Ally! The StarStruck podcast host said the SUR owner stressed during the conversation:

“‘Well, you were drinking, too.’… It felt like, ‘You guys are young. This is what happens when people drink. Ken [Todd, Lisa’s husband] was also a playboy and naughty when we were younger, and I had to whip him into shape.’ It was of that era of a little misogynistic.”

Again, what the f**k?! No! Ally is in no way, shape, or form at fault here. It doesn’t matter if she drank. Her partner never should have lied and treated her that way that night. Come on, LVP. This is an extremely harmful and dangerous idea to be putting out.

Ally added that the call was “really weird,” made her feel “weak in the moment,” and had her “questioning everything,” including if she made “the wrong decision.” Ugh. When Nick Viall asked if Ally thought James sent Lisa to contact her, she replied:

“I don’t know. I really don’t know.”

Hopefully, not. That would be extremely manipulative and messed up. The whole conversation is already shocking enough.

Watch Ally recall the conversation (below):

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Consider calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233, or text START to 88788, or go to https://www.thehotline.org/.

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org.

