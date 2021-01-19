Siesta Key’s Chloe Trautman Exits Series Because 'It Became Extremely Toxic'

The dramatic exit is a move every reality star needs to master — and it looks like Chloe Trautman has perfected it!

Rumors that Chloe had left Siesta Key started swirling after photos of the full cast, minus Chloe, were posted to Instagram. The 25-year-old stoked the flames with some vague but telling quotes on her own IG story.

Adages shared in the past few days include:

“Giving up is quitting something you love because of external feedback. Evolving is choosing something else because your energy has moved.” “Choose the path less followed. For the crowd is lost.”

Very ominous!

On Sunday, she posted another that read:

“Let people be hungry for you. Be unavailable from time to time, you’re focusing on your s**t.”

Except this time, she added some context — and a major announcement. She wrote:

“I can not [sic] stand to see these lies spread anymore. I was not fired. I decided to take a step back from filming because it became extremely toxic. I am unwilling to put my journey and my happiness on the line for fame and money.”

She added:

“You will all have clarity when the show airs. Now please stop spreading lies.”

Although the TV personality, who was an OG member of the cast, used the phrase “step back” from her spot on the show, multiple outlets have confirmed that Chloe has left the series.

As recently as November, the Concept by Chloe founder had good things to say about the upcoming season. She shared:

“I’m so grateful to of started filming Season 4 of @siestakey! I can’t wait for all of you to see the journey I’m on. I hope I make you all proud and if I inspire a few of you along the way -that would just be the cherry on top. Remember, it’s your story. So feel free to hit em with a plot twist whenever you want. YOU are in control of your own life. The power to change and evolve is already inside your HEART, you just have to make the conscious decision to do the work and put in the effort. I promise, it’s worth it. I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH! We couldn’t do it without all of you, so truly THANK YOU!”

Weeks later, though, she may already have been hinting at her exit. In a ‘gram tagged in Siesta Key, she reflected:

“ Thankful for what’s behind me. Grateful to have the POWER to walk away from anything that does not serve my highest good. I am so proud of how far I’ve come. There’s no turning back now! Remember~ no one can make you feel anything without your permission. Be bold enough to stand in your truth. You are powerful. You are a force. No one can take your story away from you. OWN IT! “

Innerestingly, the following post featured two of her castmates (Juliette Porter and Amanda Marie Miller, pictured above). Maybe she’s maintained friendly relations with her reality pals, or maybe she hadn’t yet “walked away” at that point. It seems like we’ll find out soon enough once the show airs!

