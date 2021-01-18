Vanderpump Rules' Scheana Shay Flaunts Her Growing Baby Bump In Nearly Naked Pic!

Scheana Shay reached another milestone in her pregnancy!

On Saturday, the Vanderpump Rules cast member shared a semi-nude photo of herself wearing only a black silk robe on her Instagram Story. In the snapshot, she wrote “#26 weeks,” making her a little over six months through her pregnancy.

Back in October, the 35-year-old reality star announced she was expecting her first child with boyfriend Brock Davies. The happy news came just four months after the Bravo personality revealed she had suffered a miscarriage.

Scheana also hasn’t been shy about documenting her pregnancy journey on social media. On New Year’s Day, she shared an adorable video of the parents-to-be enjoying some winter fun at a ski resort in California. In the caption of the post, she wrote:

“Sweatpants are all that fit me going into 2021 and I couldn’t be happier about it! This year has been a wild ride baby but I’m so happy we got thru it all together!”

In November, the couple revealed they were expecting a baby girl while showing off photos from their pink-themed baby shower on the ‘gram.

At the time, the Scheananigans podcast host explained to People she was just excited to have a healthy baby, saying:

“I’m just excited to be having a healthy baby. After the miscarriage and getting pregnant so quickly after, I just prayed for a healthy baby. But I am so excited to put the biggest bows in my little girl’s hair and spoil her with unicorns!”

Aww! Well, enjoy the rest of your pregnancy, Scheana!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN & Scheana Shay/Instagram]