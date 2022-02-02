Simon Cowell Rushed To Hospital After E-Bike Crash: 'Lucky To Be Alive'

Simon Cowell and e-bikes do not get along!

According to reports, the American Idol host was hospitalized last week after he was sent flying over the handlebars of his e-bike when he hit a wet patch.

A source told The Sun:

“Simon is lucky to be alive. He was pedaling along, with his electric motor on, when the wheels suddenly went from under him after hitting a wet patch. He slipped and went flying over the handlebars into the middle of the road.”

Oh no!

Three onlookers stopped the traffic so the father-of-one wouldn’t get run over. He was then rushed to the hospital near his west London home with a suspected concussion, facial cuts, and a broken arm after he slammed into the road at 20 m.p.h. while not wearing a helmet. (Tsk, tsk!)

The music mogul was later released with rest orders, and has since been seen with a lime green cast up to his shoulder — which was apparently picked out by Simon and Lauren Silverman’s 7-year-old son, Eric, who also decorated it with drawings of their two dogs, Squiddly and Diddly.

This is the second time the tycoon was injured from an e-bike crash: in August 2020, he was left with a broken back after a nasty spill on an e-bike in Malibu. But the source said the 62-year-old won’t be giving up e-biking anytime soon, adding:

“Despite this being his second great escape, Simon insists he’s not ditching the bike – but he will start wearing a helmet.”

Good idea!

