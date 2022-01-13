Simon Cowell & Lauren Silverman Were In ‘Crisis’ Before Their Engagement: ‘There Was Misery’

It sounds like there was some trouble in paradise between Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman before he popped the question last month!

While the couple is finally engaged after 13 years together, a source spilled to Page Six on Wednesday that the 62-year-old record exec may have only got down on one knee as a last-ditch effort to save their relationship since it was in “crisis” at the time:

“Around Christmas, I know that she was talking about it, and he was refusing. They had reached a difficult point in the relationship – you might call it a crisis. There was misery. Perhaps she had made it clear that she was not going to stick around unless they got married.”

Yikes!

Even though Silverman had reportedly been waiting a long time for an engagement ring, Cowell has made it clear in the past that he wasn’t a huge fan of marriage. According to the outlet, he said the same year their now-seven-year-old son Eric was born:

“When you get into a rut, it gets boring. No matter how big your house is, you are going to end up on the same sofa, in the same bed or in the same room as a person, you are going to get bored. It’s a boring routine. Being on my own is the best thing in the world. It’s like breathing in oxygen.”

Nevertheless, the insider mentioned that the American Idol alum actually purchased a ring for his longtime girlfriend not long after welcoming their child – but ended up not going through with the proposal:

“I know that Simon got her an engagement ring about a year after the pregnancy was announced … but he then put it away in a safe and made it clear that he didn’t want to get married after all. She’s a nice middle-class girl and she always wanted to get married. Her mum said that she trusted Simon to ‘do the right thing’ before Eric was born. Well, she’s been waiting a long time – and so has Lauren.”

Besides just trying to make his future wife happy, a longtime colleague of Cowell added that their engagement is also for his son:

“Everything he does now is about Eric and his legacy. He wants to give Eric legitimacy.”

Hmm…

We don’t think this is the best way to start a marriage — but to each their own. As long as they’re ultimately happy, we guess that is all that matters. What are your thoughts on this, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF with your reactions in the comments (below)!

