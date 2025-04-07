Got A Tip?

Late NHL Star Johnny Gaudreau's Wife Gives Birth 7 Months After His Death -- And Baby Is Already 'Exactly Like His Daddy'!

Late NHL Star Johnny Gaudreau's Wife Gives Birth 7 Months After His Death: 'Looks Exactly Like His Daddy'

The wife of the late Johnny Gaudreau has given birth to their third child.

It’s been seven months since pro hockey players Johnny and his brother Matthew Gaudreau were killed by a suspected drunk driver while they were biking ahead of their sister’s wedding. The Columbus Blue Jackets players, aged 31 and 29, respectfully, left behind their heartbroken families, including Johnny’s wife Meredith, who revealed she was pregnant at his funeral. So, so devastating.

On Instagram Monday, the bereaved mother announced she gave birth to the couple’s third child on April 1 (after already sharing two young kids, daughter Noa and son Johnny). This time, she had a baby boy, who is already showing ways he’s just like his daddy. She gushed:

“I had our third baby! 4/1/25 Another baby boy Carter Michael Gaudreau — same middle name as his daddy. 8lb 3 ounces, 20.5 inches — exact same as his daddy. He looks exactly like his daddy too”

Aww…

Meredith said Carter is her “special boy forever,” continuing:

“I love you so much my baby! We are going to have so much fun. I can’t wait to give you the best life, my special boy forever.”

See the sweet post (below):

Just precious.

We’re sending our love to Meredith and her family. We hope they’re able to find peace and joy during this bittersweet time.

Apr 07, 2025

