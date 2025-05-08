Simon Cowell Was Offered Money To Judge A Couple Having Sex! A LOT Of Money!

Got A Tip?

Simon Cowell

Simon Cowell is opening up about the strangest judging gig he’s ever been offered.

We all know him as one of the most brutally honest competition reality show judges out there… For most, he offers a great laugh. But for one couple, they wanted a kinkier side of him.

During an appearance on the How to Fail podcast on Wednesday, Simon opened up about the strangest offer he’s ever received. He told host Elizabeth Day:

“I was in a restaurant and this guy comes up to me and said, ‘I love your show. Would you take a picture?’”

Simon agreed and the man introduced him to his wife… And that’s when the floodgates opened. The America’s Got Talent judge recalled the stranger asking:

“Would you judge us having sex?”

OMG! Wrong kind of talent!

Related: Holly Madison Details ‘Disgusting’ Bedroom Acts She ‘Hated’ Doing With Hugh Hefner

In shock — and assuming it had to be a joke — Simon asked, “Are you winding me up?” But of all the things they were pulling, his leg wasn’t one of them. They offered to pay him, and he asked how much. To his surprise, “it was actually a lot of money.” $150,000 to be exact!

150 GRAND?!? DAMN! Who were these people?!

It was an enticing offer, but Simon ultimately had to decline:

“I just can’t do it. It was so bizarre.”

Insane! Hear more (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

[Images via ABC/Youtube & Nicky Nelson/WENN]

May 08, 2025 14:30pm PDT

