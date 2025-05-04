Holly Madison Details ‘Disgusting’ Bedroom Acts She ‘Hated’ Doing With Hugh Hefner

Holly Madison is getting real about her relationship with Hugh Hefner… And everything it entailed.

The former Playboy Bunny appeared on Friday’s episode of the In Your Dreams podcast, where she got into the nitty gritty about her and Hef’s behind-closed-doors activities — some of which she found absolutely “disgusting.” While chatting about her show The Playboy Murders, host Owen Thiele asked the 45-year-old if she was ever “scared in the Playboy mansion.” And she ominously responded by saying, “Probably for reasons you wouldn’t think.”

Yikes…

She went on:

“There were definitely ghosty occurrences in there, but Bridget [Marquardt] really loves that stuff, I really love that stuff, so I always thought that stuff was kind of intriguing and fun. The scary stuff is some of the other girls you have to deal with, or, like, what’s gonna happen in the bedroom on night two? That’s the scary stuff.”

Related: Why Holly Madison & Kendra Wilkinson Are Still Feuding Over 10 Years After Girls Next Door!

Thiele then asked if Hugh was “good in bed,” and The Girls Next Door alum responded:

“Well, it’s a very different story between when we were just by ourselves than with everybody else in the room.”

THAT is apparently what Holly “hated.” She explained:

“Everybody else in the room, no. That was disgusting. I hated it. I made it very known I hated it.”

However, her one-on-one time with the Playboy founder was much different:

“If it was just me and him it was a lot more normal than you would think.”

And apparently their 53-year age gap did NOT turn her off:

“I think everybody has this real horror story of like how gross an old man’s body must be … I feel like there was a time when I couldn’t post anything without some dumbass in the comments like, ‘Oh, old balls,’ or something like that.”

She added:

“And look, maybe some people’s balls do get old and nasty, but I’ve never seen such a thing.”

You can hear more from the conversation (below):

Back in 2022, Holly described her first sexual encounter with Hugh, which was also in a group setting, as “traumatic.”

What are your thoughts here, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below.

[Images via In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele/YouTube & Chris Connor & Rachel Worth/WENN]