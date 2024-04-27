Simone Biles Has A STRONG Message For Fans Telling Her To ‘Leave’ Her Husband -- WOW!

Listen up! Simone Biles has something to say to everyone!

On Thursday, the 27-year-old gymnast posted a video to TikTok of herself doing a viral trend on the platform as a way to address the naysayers who think she should dump her husband, Jonathan Owens! In the video, Simone rips off a piece of tape while different remarks she’s received about the football player and their relationship appear on the screen. The comments included:

“Mr. Biles” “Simone & what’s his name again” “leave him sis” “still don’t know his name.”

So brutal! As the Olympian tore off the tape, she also mouthed the words:

“This is for your mouth. Let me know if you need a bigger piece.”

Damn! Clearly she wants people to keep her hubby’s name out of their mouth! Check out the video (below):

As you may know, Jonathan faced a ton of backlash after he claimed he was “the catch” in their relationship in an interview on The Pivot podcast in December. The Chicago Bears safety said:

“I always say that the men are the catch.”

Seriously? It’s no wonder he caught a lot of heat with that comment! What a massive red flag! But Simone didn’t see it that way. She defended him on Call Her Daddy this month, saying:

“He never said I wasn’t a catch. He said he was a catch because he is. I’ve never met a man like him. A lot of people that meet him are like, oh my gosh. I want a man like that, like Jonathan.”

Hmm. Initially, the athlete found the controversy “hilarious.” But as the backlash ramped up more and more it became too overwhelming for her and she “broke down” one night over the comments:

“I thought it was hilarious what people were saying, divorce him, divorce him. All of this crazy stuff. And, like, he doesn’t even like to say divorce. So I thought it was hilarious at first, and then they hurt my feelings. Then, like, one night, I broke down, and I’m like, ‘Why are you guys talking about my husband like this?’ That really hurt that they were talking about my husband like that. Because for me, it’s like talk about me all you want, but don’t come for my family.”

Now Simone just seems sick and tired of the whole drama. Maybe she’s been listening to Taylor Swift’s But Daddy I Love Him on repeat…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

[Image via Vanity Fair/YouTube, Simone Biles/Instagram]