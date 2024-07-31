Simone Biles’ Husband Jonathan Owens ROASTED For Wearing Her Olympic Gold Medal!

Fans aren’t letting Jonathan Owens off the hook yet!

The NFL star has been taking heat ever since that episode of The Pivot Podcast in December. That was when he claimed he “didn’t know” who the gymnast was when they matched on Raya — even though she’d already been world-famous for YEARS. He then called himself “the catch” in the relationship, sparking a TON of controversy! Simone has stood by her man’s side and even called all the couple’s haters “disrespectful,” but they ain’t stopping!

After the pro athlete took home gold at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday, her hubby took to Instagram to share two snapshots of him celebrating with the 27-year-old — only he was wearing HER gold medal like it was his own! He captioned the post:

“Witnessing history every time you step on the mat Congrats baby on becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history!!!! Just wow!!!! 8 of them!!!!! So thankful i was there to see it “

So he’s the catch AND the #1 in the world? In all seriousness, this is clearly a guy being sweet and supportive… but folks haven’t forgotten! Critics in the comments had some choice words for him, writing:

“Now you know who is She, right? ” “why he holding it like he won it” “That’s Simone’s gold medal you’re holding, not yours my guy. ” “There’s something very unsettling about you wearing her medal. Seems off. Give it back to her immediately ” “give the medal back bby thats not yours” “Is he being problematic on purpose? Serious question” “WHY do u have the medal on there is NO REASON ” “Why is he wearing her medal? He’s her biggest hater fr.” “Take that off your neck and right now”

Yeesh!!

There were some in the comments calling him “a supportive king” and praising the Chicago Bears for letting their safety take time out of training camp to be there to support his wife in person, but the comments were mostly negative.

For the record, Simone saw no prob with him rocking the bling, commenting:

“means the world you’re here […] my whole heart. i love you “

Aw!

At least she’s unbothered! And happy for the NFL player to be taking the time to be there for her.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do U think it’s problematic for him to be wearing the medal?? Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

