Sister Wives' Meri Brown Has Lost SO MUCH WEIGHT! See Her Glam New Red Carpet Look! 

Meri Brown has shed a lot of weight since her split from Kody Brown!

The Sister Wives star, who also broke up with her short-term boyfriend Amos Andrews last year, stunned fans on Sunday by sharing an airplane selfie showing off a short hairdo and slimmer figure — and it seems like she has a whole new refreshed outlook on life now! She wrote on Instagram:

“Adventure…. It’s what I love and what I do, and when I decide to do something, I’m ALL IN! The wild, the real, the spontaneous moments that shake me awake, and connect me to something deeper. The pull to new places, new people, new adventures, and the stories that are intertwined in them.”

She continued:

“I’m not here to play small. I’m here to live life wide open, in truth, with heart, and by saying YES! Every adventure, every risk, every pivot, I embrace in full authenticity. I’ve learned that you can’t live life on fumes, and for that reason, I protect my peace like it’s sacred, and my energy like it’s gold. I fill my cup with what inspires me, nature, travel, stillness, whatever I need in the moment to feel grounded and alive.”

The TLC star powerfully concluded:

“Making an impact is what inspires and drives me. I want my life and work to matter. I want my story and presence to reach others, to inspire and remind them of their own power, and to light fires in them when they’ve forgotten the fire is already theirs. This is my journey, to live boldly, pushing beyond limits, and in full authenticity of who I’m meant to be.”

Inspiring!

The 54-year-old followed that up with a full body shot of her on the red carpet at the Global Beauty Awards, where she was looking like a beauty herself in a form-fitting black dress. Check it out:

Amazing!

Fans cheered her on in the comments, writing:

“You look absolutely stunning. Amazing what happens when you lose 180 pounds if ya know what I mean.” “Oh.My.Gawd. meri, you look fabulous!” “You look so beautiful Meri and have a very happy glow as well”

Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

