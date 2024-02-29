Sister Wives Star Meri Brown Dumped Boyfriend Because Of Multiple 'Red Flags'

It’s like a regular slalom out here! Meri Brown is dodging red flags!

Over the weekend, the Sister Wives star revealed on Instagram that after four months of dating, she and her boyfriend Amos Andrews, with whom she hard launched a relationship on the photo sharing app last month, had called it quits. At the time, she kept things somewhat cryptic, saying she had to face some “hard truths” — but now we’re hearing more.

On Tuesday, an insider told The US Sun “Amos’ reputation getting out was a huge issue.” The source said Meri dumped him after “basically, everything had gone wrong.” When everything came out about his past… and present… “it was just too many red flags and it became overwhelming.” The first issue?

“Meri realized he wasn’t so ambitious as her and wasn’t a go-getter. He didn’t have a stable job and that was one major red flag.”

Last month, he raised another red flag after revealing in an IG livestream he’d been married THREE times — which The US Sun has now confirmed via court docs. But beyond that, the insider noted that “financial issues” were also a factor in their split:

“Meri is looking for financial support and someone who can support her goals and help her become successful. She won’t settle for anything less. She is not settling and wants to do better than the other sister wives.”

Okayyy, Meri! We love a woman who knows what she wants! The source also said:

“She fell hard too fast with Amos and then hard launched her relationship too soon. She should have waited for it to be more serious. She was excited, though, and couldn’t wait to share it with the world.”

Apparently, she wanted to show off to the other Sister Wives — and “wanted to show Kody [Brown] that she was capable of moving on and can love another man.”

Ha!

That really doesn’t work when it backfires like that… Kinda sends the opposite message, really. Thoughts?? Let us know down in the comments!

