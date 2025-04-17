What Is SkinnyTok? Experts Warn Of Dangerous New Gen-Z Trend!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

A dangerous new trend is taking over Gen-Z TikTok users’ For You Pages… And experts are waving red flags.

If you haven’t ever heard the term “SkinnyTok” before, we’ll just start off by saying you’re not missing out on anything. For those unaware, it’s a whole lane of TikTok where users promote dangerous eating trends to shed weight… And not just, like, a couple pounds… Enough to achieve the late ’90s/early ’00s sort of skinny that plagued Hollywood and the modeling industry, harming so many. There are literally THOUSANDS of these videos!

We know what you’re probably thinking: “how is this content allowed on TikTok?” Well, if you search up the term “SkinnyTok,” the following warning message appears:

“You are more than your weight. If you or someone you know has questions about body image, food, or exercise — it is important to know that help is out there and you are not alone. If you feel comfortable, you can confide in someone you trust or check out the resources below. Please remember to take care of yourselves and each other.”

Links to the platform’s Safety Center resource page and local service providers for support, information, and treatment options are then provided. See (below):

Related: Why Lizzo REFUSES To Refer To Dramatic Body Transformation As Weight ‘Loss’

But it only takes one thumb movement to scroll right past the sensitive message and boom, you’re in. You’re hit with a wave of videos promoting unhealthy weight loss tactics including but not limited to self-starvation. Some videos even go as far as to promote slogans CELEBRATING the toxic behavior:

“If your stomach is growling, pretend it’s applauding you.” “To be small, eat small. To be big, eat big.” “You don’t need a treat. You’re not a dog.”

JFC! WTF!

Experts have since begun weighing in on the dangerous trend and how it creates creates “low self-worth,” “anxiety,” “depression,” and more. Stephen Buchwald of Manhattan Mental Health told Forbes on Monday:

“This mindset dismisses the complex realities of genetics, mental health and socioeconomic factors, promoting shame over support. It’s a toxic narrative disguised as empowerment.”

While TikTok’s guidelines claim to not allow “disordered eating and dangerous weight loss behaviors,” the toxic content remains active on the app… With MILLIONS of views. Buchwald added:

“Seeing curated, unrealistic images of thinness on a daily basis can make people feel like they’re never ‘good enough.’ This creates a cycle of self-criticism and low self-worth, which can escalate into anxiety and depression.”

Specifically, he points to teens as the ones primarily at risk:

“Adolescents are neurologically wired to seek approval and belonging, which makes them especially vulnerable to trends like ‘SkinnyTok.’”

Not only is the concept of SkinnyTok toxic in and of itself, but it also creates a landscape where body shaming is perceived to be okay for young users. Dietitian Andrea Mathis of the Beautiful Eats and Things blog recently wrote about how the trend is pulling youngsters in the wrong direction:

“[SkinnyTok] broke my heart. I felt like we were going backwards. SkinnyTok is just another version of something we’ve seen in the past.”

Well hopefully, like the past, it gets left behind.

If you’re struggling with an eating disorder, there is help available. Consider visiting https://www.nationaleatingdisorders.org/ or call their hotline at (800)-931-2237 for resources

[Image via Netflix]