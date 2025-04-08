Why Lizzo REFUSES To Refer To Dramatic Body Transformation As Weight ‘Loss’

Lizzo is defining her body transformation on her own terms.

The About Damn Time singer appeared on Monday’s episode of the On Purpose podcast with Jay Shetty, where she opened up about her changing body — and how she perceives it as a “weight release” rather than a weight “loss.” The 36-year-old explained:

“I released so much to get to this point and I think people can see that and I don’t want to describe anything as loss. I’m not experiencing any loss. I’ve actually gained so much. I’ve gained a sense of self. I’ve gained a lifestyle that I actually really love and I’m like, ‘I can maintain this.’ I’ve gained new perspective on nutrition and the science behind cardio and weight lifting.”

Explaining that she remains unwaveringly anti-fatphobic, the Good As Hell songstress added:

“People aren’t going to understand this right now, but it’s the most body-positive way to experience what I’m going through. I don’t want to use any negative terms.”

She went on to note she wants to be very “intentional” about the vocabulary she uses to not have a negative impact on her young fans:

“I want to be very intentional with the words that come out of my mouth. There’s young people who are watching me and they’re experiencing what I’m putting into the world and they’re applying it to their own experience and their own life just like I did when I was a kid.”

That’s very mindful! Hear her talk more about it (below):

