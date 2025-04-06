SNL Audience Curses Live On-Air In Sketch Gone Wrong!

Lorne Michaels ain’t going to be happy about this one!

During the latest installment of Saturday Night Live, Ego Nwodim joined Michael Che and Colin Jost on the Weekend Update to discuss the White House’s cancelation of stand-up comedian Amber Ruffin’s gig for the upcoming Correspondents Dinner. She jokingly used the opportunity to throw her comedian alter ego Miss Eggy’s name into the ring, promising she could take Ruffin’s place before giving the crowd a taste of her style of comedy. But things went off the rails when she started doing a bit of crowd work!

During a joke about New Jersey Senator Cory Booker’s record-breaking filibuster, Ego quips:

“Shoot, I’ve had my fill of busters — ‘cause these men ain’t what?”

She then holds her microphone up to the audience, who in unison shout:

“S**t!”

OMG!!! This is network TV, y’all! They can NOT say that!

Both Michael and Colin jolt in shock hearing the piercing word as Ego’s facial expression IMMEDIATELY drops! She says:

“We finna get fined for that.”

LOLz!

The comedian then clarifies the punchline of her joke was supposed to be, “worth a damn, sucka!” before joking:

“Y’all gonna have to pay for that! Lorne gonna be mad at y’all!”

She ends:

“In conclusion, thank you White House for having a bitch.”

According to Deadline, the clip broadcasted on Peacock in all its foul-mouthed glory, but has been censored on social media. You can hear the O.G. clip (below):

this SNL Weekend Update bit did NOT go as planned lol Ego Nwodim: 'Cause these men ain't what??? Audience: Shit!!! [everyone on stage gasps] Ego: We're gonna get fired for that! Lorne will be mad at y'all! pic.twitter.com/TnmZcwwCpu — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) April 6, 2025

OMG! Watch the full (censored) sketch (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

