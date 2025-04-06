SNL Roasts Morgan Wallen After His Controversial Walkout! TWICE!

Morgan Wallen got Saturday Night Live last week… But they got him right back this week!

During this weekend’s new episode of the sketch comedy show, the cast took not one but TWO opportunities to fire back at the Thinkin’ Bout Me singer! For context, the country crooner appeared as the musical guest on the show last week. But while host Mikey Madison was closing out the episode, Morgan decided to dart off the stage and head for the exit rather than staying to chat with the cast. And it was SUPER awkward.

Thank you, Mikey Madison and @MorganWallen! Goodnight! pic.twitter.com/FDlInhhHqb — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 30, 2025

And shortly after, he seemingly shaded the production even MORE after posting a pic of a private plane on his Instagram Story and writing, “Get me to God’s country.” See (below):

But a bunch of professional comedians weren’t about to let him have the last laugh!

During Saturday’s cold open, James Austin Johnson returned with another Donald Trump impression — this time commentating on his tariffs — and took aim at the 31-year-old singer:

“I even put tariffs on an island uninhabited by humans. It’s called Heard and McDonald Island. McDonald Island. I would love to visit there. Can you imagine that? Big Mac and a hula skirt.”

He continued:

“Get me to God’s country, right? Remember that?”

HA! Watch (below):

Later in the episode, Colin Jost also took a playful dig at Morgan during his and Michael Che’s Weekend Update. While also discussing Trump’s economy, he dished:

“This was the worst week for the stock market since the summer of 2020. But you have to remember — back then, the president was also Trump. Just in the past two days, investors have lost over $6 trillion.”

The 42-year-old added:

“Money is leaving the stock market faster than Morgan Wallen at goodnights.”

LOLz! Watch (below):

Well, if Kenan Thompson and writer Josh Patten didn’t make it clear how the SNL crew felt about Morgan’s walkout, we think this certainly sent a message! Ha!

You can watch more highlights from this week’s Jack Black-hosted episode featuring Elton John and Brandi Carlile (below):

