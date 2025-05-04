SNL Rips Bill Belichick’s 49-Year Age Gap With Girlfriend Jordon Hudson!

Leave it up to Saturday Night Live to roast Bill Belichick’s massive age gap with girlfriend Jordon Hudson!

During the latest episode of the sketch comedy show, James Austin Johnson kicked things off by once again playing Donald Trump… This time signing new executive orders! One of which promising to “make girlfriends young again.” Oh, boy…

During the sketch, Mikey Day, who portrays White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, hands Johnson’s Trump an order that “make[s] it socially acceptable for a man in his 70s to date a 24-year-old.”

HA! The shade is so real! And just in case there was ANY shadow of doubt they were firing shots at Bill and Jordon, Johnson’s Trump responds:

“That’s right, we’re calling it the Belichick Law. We’re going to make girlfriends young again, okay? Old men can now date far younger women. We like that, it’s hot. But in reverse it’s quite disgusting, right? Very Dateline, you know?”

He adds:

“Did you see Belichick’s girlfriend? She’s pretty hot, right?”

Day’s Miller responds, “Yes, she is a beautiful creature.” You can watch the full cold open (below):

We have a feeling Bill and Jordon won’t exactly be the biggest fans of this sketch!

What are YOUR reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via NBC/Peacock]