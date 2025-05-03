Ryan Reynolds Dodges Question About Travis Kelce Unfollowing Him On Instagram! 

Ryan Reynolds won’t take any questions about what happened with Travis Kelce!

If you somehow missed it, fans noticed last weekend that the Kansas City Chiefs player unfollowed the actor on Instagram. Travis hasn’t explained why hit the unfollow button — and don’t expect Ryan to address it, either! While at Green Day’s Hollywood Walk of Fame celebration on Thursday, Melanie Miller, who once worked at TMZ, asked the Deadpool & Wolverine star about the supposed falling out with the tight end! She asks him in a video she posted to TikTok:

“What happened with Travis Kelce? Are you guys good? Are you guys friends? How come he unfollowed you?”

Ryan did not respond to any questions and just signed autographs. It’s unknown if he heard her or not during the chaos. However, she seemed pretty loud, so there was a good chance he did. And that silence from him? Yeah, it says a lot! He could’ve said, “We’re good,” then moved on, but he didn’t! Of course, that is if he heard her! Watch the video (below):

While Ryan didn’t say why Travis no longer follows him on the ‘gram, sources have come forward to explain the situation! And it has everything to do with the It Ends With Us drama! You know that his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, got dragged into Blake Lively’s lawsuit with her co-star/director Justin Baldoni, as she’s likely to get deposed over her alleged involvement in the whole mess.

Because the popstar really doesn’t want to be involved in the legal battle, it caused a feud between the longtime friends — one that may or may not have already ended. Tay didn’t like how Blake used her to allegedly get what she wanted while working on the film, including calling her one of her dragons.

Just like the singer, Travis wants nothing to do with the dispute! He reportedly is “fed up with the whole drama.” But more than that? The athlete feels he can no longer trust Ryan and refuses “to pretend to be bros with someone who would throw him or Taylor under the bus.” And that is the alleged reason Trav unfollowed him! Oof!

