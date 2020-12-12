Snoop Dogg Calls Out Cardi B Over WAP Lyrics -- But Isn't That SUPER Hypocritical?!

How can Snoop Dogg be serious with this, knowing his own past racy content in his rap lyrics?!

The rap legend sat down for a virtual interview with Central Ave host Julissa Bermudez on Thursday, December 10, and during their chat he gave his feelings on Cardi B‘s controversial WAP single, which also features fellow female rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

Certainly not a prude himself judging by his past song lyrics, topics, and general life history (and there’s nothing wrong with that!), Snoop nevertheless raised a LOT of eyebrows with his comments about WAP.

When pressed by Bermudez about the lyrical content of the Bodak Yellow rapper’s newest hit, the SoCal native and longtime rap superstar said (below):

“Oh my God. Slow down. Like, slow down. And let’s have some imagination. Let’s have some, you know, privacy, some intimacy where he wants to find out as opposed to you telling him. To me it’s like, it’s too fashionable when that in secrecy, that should be a woman’s… that’s like your pride and possession. That’s your jewel of the Nile. That’s what you should hold onto. That should be a possession that no one gets to know about until they know about it.”

Wow! Again, knowing Snoop’s past, is that really something he should be speaking on?!

We know he’s got his own 21-year-old daughter now, so certainly his perspective has changed some from when he was younger, but still…

The rapper continued on from there, though, giving more context to his perspective by adding (below):

“My daughter is from a different era, though. She’s from this era. She may be doing the ‘Wap’ or, you know what I’m saying, a part of the ‘Wap,’ but I can’t be mad at her ’cause it’s her generation, you know what I’m saying? But, at the same time, the things that I would rather see, you know, ’cause I’ma older man… Now, when I was young, 21, 22, I may have been with the movement. I probably would have been on the remix. But as an older man, I love it, that they are expressing themselves and doing their thing. I just don’t want it that fashionable to where young girls express themselves like that without even knowing that that is a jewel that they hold onto until the right person comes around.”

…OK then!

Here’s the full interview clip (below):

Wow!

What do y’all think? Did Snoop go too far with these comments about Cardi B’s WAP?! Or does he have some kind of point with it??

Sound OFF with your take on everything here, down in the comments (below)!

