Cardi B Feuds With Followers Over Charitable Donations After Tweeting About Splurging On $88K Purse!

Looks like another Twitter feud for Cardi B!

The rapper is well known for speaking (or tweeting) her mind, even if it gets her in trouble. And this tweet definitely caused a bit of that! It all started with a fairly relatable question — to splurge or not to splurge. The price tag, though, was anything but relatable, for most of us anyway.

Related: Cardi Faced Major Criticism For Hosting 40-Person Thanksgiving Amid Pandemic!

She tweeted:

“Should I spend 88K for this damn purse ? Omggg it’s tempting “

Of course, like many other celebs who just HAD to flaunt their wealth on social media, the WAP artist was quickly dragged for tweeting about the potential purchase. Particularly with the pandemic hitting SO many Americans so hard, unemployment rates rising, and poverty more widespread than ever, many followers found a casual tweet about throwing away $88k a bit insensitive.

Cardi being Cardi, she immediately went on the defensive, highlighting her charitable donations and her own struggling family members. She wrote:

“Also I got 7 uncles an 3 aunts on my daddy side,9 aunts and 3 uncles on my momma side a whole bunch of cousins I had to help cause of the pandemic ….If I want to splurge I can with out yall asking for hand outs like me and my husband don’t do so.Thank you.” “I already donated 2 million dollars this year and I’m doing something very special in a another country that will be done with next year.What have you donated ?”

In another post, she shaded:

“How ya was making lines to splurge on a PS5 now I’m asking my fans a question and it’s a whole issue ? I cant”

Now, the issue isn’t the purse itself. Of course the Money rapper has the right to spend hers however she wants. (We all know Cardi — and her toddler — are WAY richer than the rest of us.) But with the wealth gap between the rich and not-so-rich being larger than ever, it wouldn’t hurt if she kept those HUGE purchases to herself.

When a fan tried to explain that point, though, the 28-year-old responded:

“Soo now ya wanna gatekeep what people tweet ? ommmmggg this is insane.”

In response to journalist Yashar Ali calling the tweet “insensitive and unnecessary,” Cardi replied:

“Go cry about it.I never seen u tweet about me when I donated a million dollar twice now you here I didn’t offended no body,didn’t do nothing illegal .Im not going to apologize because I work my ass off and I ask MY FANS! Which ARE MY FRIENDS A QUESTION!Ya want to be hurt so bad”

Read some of her other defenses (below):

Mannn stfu I’m not gaslighting people that going thru poverty I’m addressing the people that always screaming to celebs that they “constantly drag “to donate but never donate themselves.I donate all the time no1 say nun now when we talk about spending money we work here ya come https://t.co/ApER0K9p8z — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 7, 2020

You see …so ya drag celebrities to not spend their hard workin money on things that they desire to donate but the same people that you donate too are the same people that’s going to talk shit bout you In a couple of months????? pic.twitter.com/EGpXgjBEzv — iamcardib (@iamcardib) December 7, 2020

Through the backlash, the Hustlers star managed to put something of a positive spin by issuing a “challenge” where she would match donations to anyone who tweeted her a receipt. Eventually, she conceded:

“Ok guys I apologize.There you happy ?! I don’t see ya askin [Donald Trump] for a apology when he out here missing COVID meetings to play golf but “

Related: Meghan King Cries Amid Post-Breakup Move To New Home

Still, she couldn’t help but addd:

“Definitely buying the bag now “

And later:

“Sooooooo……do ya want me to show ya the purse ? “

We love us some Cardi, but we hope she learned a lesson about keeping her purchases private. TBH, though, we doubt she’ll ever change!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]